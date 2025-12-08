Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Pelicans)
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has missed the team's last 10 games with a calf strain, but he did return to a full practice on Sunday ahead of the team's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.
Despite that, Wembanyama will not play on Monday, as he's been ruled out against the Pelicans. according to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Wembanyama is "iffy" for the team's NBA Cup game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.
The Spurs are clearly playing things safe with their superstar big man, as they don't want him to suffer a more serious injury after he injured his calf.
San Antonio has survived without Wemby in the lineup, winning seven of its last 10 games to remain in the top half of the Western Conference standings. De'Aaron Fox has dominated as a scorer during this stretch, which has helped the Spurs unlock some more options as they attempt to contend for a playoff spot this season.
Wemby has been awesome when he's been in the lineup, averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.
With the former No. 1 overall pick out, here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Spurs on Monday.
Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Pelicans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
De'Aaron Fox OVER 24.5 Points (-104)
Since Wemby went down, Fox has really turned a corner as a scorer, averaging 26.8 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.
The star guard is attempting 18.4 shots per game over that stretch, giving him a solid floor heading itno a matchup with one of the worst defenses in the NBA. New Orleans ranks 28th in the league in both defensive rating and opponent points per game.
Fox has scored 25 or more points in nine of his 10 games with Wemby out of the lineup, and he scored 24 points on 14 shots in his season debut this season, which came against this Pelicans squad.
The star guard should remain in a lead role until Wembanyama returns, and he feels undervalued with the odds favoring him to fall short of 24.5 points on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
