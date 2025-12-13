Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Thunder)
San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is likely to make his return to the lineup on Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder in thee NBA Cup Semifinals.
Wembanyama has not played since Nov. 14 due to a calf strain, but he returned to practice recently and has made enough progress for the Spurs to bring him back.
This is a massive boost for San Antonio, although it did advance through the NBA Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday without the star big man. San Antonio upset the Los Angeles Lakers as a 6.5-point underdog in that matchup. Now, the Spurs are underdogs again -- this time against the 24-1 Oklahoma City Thunder.
However, Wemby's potential return has shifted the latest betting odds. After opening as 10.5-point underdogs at DraftKings in this game, the Spurs have moved to 9.5-point dogs on Saturday. There's no doubt that San Antonio has a little more firepower with Wemby in the lineup, but the team has fared well without him too.
So far this season, the Spurs are 9-3 in the 12 games that the former No. 1 overall pick has missed, helping them maintain one of the best records in the Western Conference.
In the 12 games that he's appeared in, Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.
It's possible that the Spurs will have him on a minutes limit on Saturday, but they appear to be in a great spot to challenge the Thunder -- and potentially hand them their second loss of the season -- in the NBA Cup semis.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
