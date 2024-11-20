Vikings vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will face each other for the first time in the 2024 season. It will be the first of two meetings between these two teams across the next four weeks.
The Bears season has been a disaster, but they were a field goal away from beating their rival, the Green Bay Packers last week. The Packers ended up blocking the field goal to get the win and hand Chicago yet another heartbreaking loss.
Meanwhile, the Vikings haven't looked like the dominant team they were early in the season, but they're still 8-2 on the season and are just half a game back from the Detroit Lions for the NFC North lead. Can they add a ninth win to their record on Sunday?
Vikings vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings -3.5 (-105)
- Bears +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Vikings -185
- Bears +150
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-110)
- UNDER 39.5 (-110)
Vikings vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch: FOX
- Vikings Record: 8-2
- Bears Record: 4-6
Vikings vs. Bears Betting Trends
- Vikings are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Vikings' last 10 games
- Vikings are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against NFC North opponents
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Bears' last five games
- Bears are 8-1 ATS in their last nine home games
- Bears are 2-14 straight up in their last 16 games vs. NFC North opponents
Vikings vs. Bears Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Reports
- Josh Oliver, TE - Questionable
- Jordan Addison, WR - Questionable
Bears Injury Reports
- Elijah Hicks, S - Questionable
- Kiran Amegadjie, OT - Questionable
- Teven Jenkins, G - Questionable
- Ryan Bates, C - Questionable
Vikings vs. Bears Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Jones: The Bears biggest weakness on defense is their ability to stop the run. Their secondary has been fantastic this season, but teams have had success running the ball against them. That means the Vikings should lean on their running back, Aaron Jones, who is averaging 4.4 yards per carry.
Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze: When the Bears offense is clicking, Rome Odunze has been a great explosive option for them. He leads the Bears in receiving yards with 479 while averaging a blistering 14.1 yards per catch. If they want to attack the Vikings through the air, they should target their rookie receiver early and often.
Vikings vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm betting on the total in this NFC North duel:
The Vikings offense has shown some red flags of late, which makes me nervous to lay points on them against a defense as strong as the Bears. Instead, I'm going to back the UNDER at 39.5. These two defenses have been two of the best in the NFL this season. The Vikings lead the league in opponent EPA per play and the Bears come in at seventh. They also rank first and eighth in respectively in success rate.
The Bears' biggest strength on defense is their red zone efficiency, keeping teams from scoring touchdowns on just 40.63% of red zone trips against them, the best mark in the NFL. If the Vikings are held to field goals instead of touchdowns, the UNDER has a great chance of cashing.
We all know by now the struggles the Bears offense has had this season, averaging just 4.5 yards per snap, the second-fewest in the league. The Vikings offense has also been trending in the wrong direction and now rank just 20th in EPA per play since Week 8.
All signs point to this being a defensive slug-fest.
Pick: UNDER 39.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
