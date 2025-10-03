Vikings vs. Browns Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Bet on Cleveland Defense)
For the second straight week, the Minnesota Vikings are overseas and playing on Sunday morning when they take on the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland has a new quarterback under center in Week 5, as the team benched veteran Joe Flacco for rookie Dillon Gabriel. That’s caused some movement in the odds for this matchup, as Gabriel apparently gives the Browns a better chance to win – at least in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Minnesota fell to 2-2 in the 2025 season with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, and now it has to face an elite Cleveland defense that has allowed the fewest yards per play in the NFL this season.
Now, the Vikings are No. 1 in the NFL in defensive EPA/Play, so we could see a low-scoring affair in London.
Using the latest odds and analysis for this Week 5 matchup, here’s my score prediction for the first of several games on Sunday.
Vikings vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Vikings -4.5 (-105)
- Browns +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Vikings: -218
- Browns: +180
Total
- 36.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
The odds in this game have moved around quite a bit – partially due to the Browns making a quarterback change. After opening as 4.5-point favorites, the Vikings moved down to 3.5-point favorites after the initial report that Gabriel would start.
However, the odds have moved back towards Minnesota ahead of game time, settling at Vikings -4.5.
Vikings vs. Browns Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan bet on the Browns to cover in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
These two teams are extremely similar in several ways. Fantastic defenses but terrible offenses. That may lead you to thinking the UNDER is a great bet for this London showdown, but with the total set at just 36.5, I'd rather take the 3.5 points with the underdog.
Despite facing a gauntlet of teams to start the season, including the Bengals, Ravens, Packers, and Lions, the Browns lead the NFL in opponent yards per play, giving up just 4.1 yards per snap. They're also seventh in opponent EPA per play and sixth in opponent success rate. Now, they get to face by far the worst offense they have faced so far this season. It should be a field day for them against Carson Wentz and an injured Vikings' offensive line.
The Vikings are down multiple key pieces on the offensive line, making it tough to lay the points with them after they lost as favorites in Week 4.
Cleveland may get a jolt on offense with Gabriel under center, and it does have an upset over the Green Bay Packers earlier this season as a major underdog.
With this spread still outside of a field goal, I like the Browns to keep it close as well against Carson Wentz and company.
Final Score Prediction: Vikings 19, Browns 17
