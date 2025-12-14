Vikings vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 15 (Back the Running Backs)
The Minnesota Vikings bounced back from a shutout loss with a shutout victory of their own last week, while the Dallas Cowboys saw their three-game winning streak end in Detroit.
Dallas is still alive in the playoff race and the Cowboys will look to get back over .500 on Sunday Night Football against the Vikings.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Vikings vs. Cowboys on Sunday, December 14.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Cowboys
- Dak Prescott OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-131)
- Jordan Mason OVER 38.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
- Javonte Williams Anytime TD (-140)
Dak Prescott OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-131)
Dak Prescott has been a bit careless with the football in the past month and a half. After no interceptions in Weeks 4 to 7, he’s thrown seven picks in his last six games, with at least one in each of the last three weeks.
Prescott threw two interceptions last week in Detroit to give him four in the last three weeks in total.
The Vikings haven’t had a ton of interceptions this season, but they picked off both Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota last week against the Commanders. They’re capable of keeping Prescott’s unfortunate streak alive.
Jordan Mason OVER 38.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Aaron Jones has been healthy enough to keep his role as Minnesota’s lead back, but Jordan Mason is getting some carries as well.
Mason has ran for at least 42 yards in four straight weeks, with a touchdown in two of those games. He’s done so despite only getting six carries in two of those games and eight in another.
The Cowboys have been victimized by teams with two solid running backs in the past this season, and Jones and Mason should continue that on Sunday Night Football.
Javonte Williams Anytime TD (-140)
Javonte Williams has been a constant in the Cowboys offense this season. He’s only had two games over 100 yards rushing, but he’s consistently found the end zone for Dallas.
Williams has nine rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores on the season. He’s scored in two straight games and eight of 13 contests this season.
The Vikings allowed a running back to score a touchdown in six straight games prior to their shutout of the Commanders. Williams should get that trend going again in Dallas.
