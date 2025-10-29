Vikings vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The Detroit Lions return from their bye to host the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North showdown on Sunday afternoon.
Detroit sits at second place with its 5-2-0 record, just behind the Packers at 5-1-1. Minnesota, though, is in the basement with a 3-4 record through seven games.
Can the Lions cover as home favorites against the Vikings?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 9.
Vikings vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings +8.5 (-110)
- Lions -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings: +390
- Lions: -520
Total
- 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Vikings vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 2
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Vikings record: 3-4
- Lions record: 5-2
Vikings vs. Lions Betting Trends
- The Vikings are 3-4 against the spread this season.
- The Lions are 5-2 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Vikings' games this season.
- The UNDER is 4-3 in the Lions' games this season.
- The Vikings are 2-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Lions are 3-0 against the spread at home this season.
Vikings vs. Lions Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Report
- J.J. McCarthy – questionable
- Andrew Van Ginkel – questionable
- Brian O’Neill – questionable
- C.J. Ham – questionable
Lions Injury Report
- Craig Reynolds – questionable
- Marcus Davenport – questionable
- Malcolm Rodriguez – questionable
- Sione Vaki – questionable
- Avonte Maddox – questionable
- Kerby Joseph – questionable
Vikings vs. Lions Key Player to Watch
Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Detroit Lions
Detroit does a great job of splitting time in the backfield between Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, but the more explosive Gibbs has taken over. He leads the team with 526 rushing yards and has 194 receiving yards to boot.
Gibbs had his best game of the season on Monday Night Football against the Buccaneers before the bye week. He ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, and also had 82 receiving yards on just three catches.
The Vikings are in the bottom 10 in the league with 130.4 rushing yards against per game, but they have allowed just the eighth-fewest passing yards per game at 188.
Gibbs ran for 116 and 139 yards in the two games against Minnesota last season, scoring multiple touchdowns in each contest. He’ll be raring to go against the Vikings at home.
Vikings vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
There’s not much going right this season in Minnesota. J.J. McCarthy should be back this week after Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, but who knows how much of a difference that can make against Detroit.
The Lions have won the last five meetings against the Vikings, including a 31-9 home victory in the final game of the season last year. They’ve won by double digits in each of their home games against Minnesota since December 2022, with final scores of 34-23, 30-20, and 31-9.
The Vikings went into Los Angeles and got beat 37-10 by the Chargers last week, and lost in Pittsburgh as road favorites.
The Lions should be able to cruise to victory following the bye.
Pick: Lions -8.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
