Vikings vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 8
The Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.
Cooper Kupp is expected to be back for the Rams in this contest, while TJ Hockenson may also make his debut for the Vikings.
The game total is set at 48.5, with the Vikings favored by -3.0 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Here are the player props I am targeting in this matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aaron Jones over 67.5 rushing yards (-120)
Jones returned from his hamstring injury Sunday and “gave it a go” for 93 ground yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a tough matchup vs. the Lions.
The Rams have struggled to stop the run, allowing opposing running backs an average of 124 rushing yards per game with 6 total touchdowns.
Four running backs have had 90+ rushing yards vs. Los Angeles, and six running backs have exceeded 67. Jones is averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season.
Matt Stafford over 236.5 passing yards (-115)
Stafford has only exceeded this prop twice this season, but in his only game with Kupp healthy he passed for 317.
The Rams are expected to be playing catch up and the Vikings have allowed an average of 260.3 passing yards per game. Four starters have exceeded this prop vs. the Vikings this season.
Kyren Williams under 74.5 rushing yards (-120)
Williams has been the focal point of this offense that has been missing star power at wideout. Williams has 9 total touchdowns this season, and he has scored in every single game this season. A touchdown prop for Williams pays only -200.
So, instead we are going to pivot to the rushing prop, and save that TD prop for one leg of a parlay.
The Vikings have been a tough matchup for runners this season, allowing an average of just 67 rushing yards per game to running backs with 3 total touchdowns. Only two runners (Jahymyr Gibbs and Jordan Mason) have had more than 77 rushing yards vs. the Vikings this season. They are also the only two runners with 15+ attempts vs. the Vikings.
Williams is averaging 72.5 rushing yards per game, but just 3.76 yards per carry. Though he has exceeded this prop four times and has been seeing a lot of volume, we will bet on the Vikings' defense being in control and the Rams having to put the ball in the air more often on Thursday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.