Vikings vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Vikings Will Win Eighth Straight)
The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks are set to face-off in NFL Week 16 action. The Vikings have strung together seven straight wins and have a chance to not only win the NFC North, but the No. 1 seed in the conference. Beating the Seahawks on Sunday would be a step in the right direction to do exactly that.
The Seahawks, meanwhile, are in the middle of a tight race in the NFC West, making every game from here on out absolutely pivotal.
Vikings vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings -3 (-115)
- Seahawks +3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Vikings -166
- Seahawks +140
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
The Vikings opened as 2.5-point favorites on Sunday but after the Geno Smith injury on Sunday night, the line shifted a point in favor of Minnesota to the Vikings -3.5. Since then, it has settled in the middle at Minnesota -3. The total for the game dropped from 44.5 to 43.5.
Vikings vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Vikings:
I could do what I did last week and talk myself into taking the Seahawks, but I have no interest in doing so with Geno Smith still questionable with a knee injury despite positive signs from tests taken on Monday morning.
Even with Geno healthy, the Seattle offense has struggled lately, ranking 21st in EPA per play. Meanwhile, the Vikings offense is rounding into form. Early in the season, they were being carried by their defense, now it's the offense that's stepping up in a big way and Sam Darnold continues to play at a high level.
Minnesota has too many ways to beat a stumbling Seattle team on Sunday. I'll lay the field goal with the Vikings.
In terms of the total, I'm going to back the UNDER. The Seahawks offense has trended in the wrong direction in the second half of the season while their defense has largely become a strong unit. A Seattle offense against a stout Vikings defense has all the makings of a low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Vikings 20, Seahawks 16
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
