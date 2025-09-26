Vikings vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Vikings on Upset Alert?)
The Minnesota Vikings are favored in Week 4 when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin for the NFL’s first game in Europe this season.
Carson Wentz led the Vikings to a blowout win in Week 3 over the Cincinnati Bengals, and he’ll start again for Kevin O’Connell’s club with J.J. McCarthy dealing with an ankle injury.
Meanwhile, the Steelers are looking to move to 3-1 in the 2025 season after their defense forced five turnovers in a win over the New England Patriots in Week 3. Aaron Rodgers has looked solid so far in 2025, but he has to face an opportunistic Minnesota defense that scored multiple touchdowns against Cincy in Week 3.
This game has a rather low total (41.5) with the Vikings set as 2.5-point favorites at the best betting sites on Sunday morning.
For every game this season, the SI Betting team is going to predict the final score as a way to help bettors make a decision on their spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis from our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan, here’s a score prediction for this matchup in Dublin.
Vikings vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings -2.5 (-118)
- Steelers +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Vikings: -155
- Steelers: +130
Total
- 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
After opening at Vikings -1.5 this spread has shifted even further towards Minnesota ahead of Sunday morning’s kickoff. The total is also one of the lowest ones of the week, as only the Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans matchup (38.5) is lower.
Vikings vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he’s taking the points with the Steelers in his Road to 272 column:
The Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 showdown is set to take place in the first game in Europe of the season. The Vikings are in a huge sell-high spot after their dominant win against the Cincinnati Bengals. I'm not buying in on them quite yet, and while Carson Wentz was serviceable in that game, I'm convinced he's going to have a horrific performance sooner rather than later.
Even with a 2-1 record, the Vikings are 28th in the NFL in EPA per play. Their numbers aren't quite as good as their public percentage, so with this being a neutral field game, I won't hesitate to take the point with the Steelers. I'm still trying to figure out just how good this Pittsburgh team is, but Aaron Rodgers has been solid at quarterback, and Mike Tomlin will have a solid game plan against a banged-up Vikings squad.
I agree with MacMillan on this bet, as the Vikings have a lot of faith in Wentz – who has not played well at the NFL level recently – with McCarthy out of the lineup.
Pittsburgh has been able to pull off a couple of close wins in the 2025 season, and it won’t be nearly as turnover prone as Jake Browning and the Bengals were in Week 3.
I think this matchup sets up well for the Steelers to potentially pull off an upset in a neutral site game.
Final Score Prediction: Steelers 20, Vikings 17
