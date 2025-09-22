Vikings vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
The NFL is heading overseas to Dublin, Ireland in Week 4. The Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face off at Croke Park on Sunday and the Vikings are 2.5-point favorites DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of kickoff at the neutral venue.
Both teams bounced back from Week 2 losses to secure 2-1 records in Week 3 and oddsmakers expect Sunday’s opening game to be a close contest.
Here’s our preview for the matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch and a game prediction.
Vikings vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Vikings: -2.5 (-115)
- Steelers: +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Vikings: -148
- Steelers: +124
Total
- 41.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
Vikings vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 28
- Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Croke Park
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Vikings record: 2-1
- Steelers record: 2-1
Vikings vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- The Steelers have covered the spread in just one of their previous four games away from home
- The OVER has hit in two of the Steelers’ previous five games away from home
- The OVER has hit in three of the Vikings previous five games away from home
- The Vikings have won three of their previous five games away from home
Vikings vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Report
- J.J. Mccarthy, QB - questionable
- Davon Hargrave, DT - questionable
- Justin Skule, OT - questionable
- Ryan Kelly, C - questionable
Steelers Injury Report
- Max Scharping, G - out
- DeShon Elliot, S - questionable
- Alex Highsmith, LB - Out
- Esezi Otomewo, DE - out
- Andrus Peat, G - out
- Joey Porter Jr, CB - questionable
Vikings vs. Steelers Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Vikings
Carson Wentz: The Vikings’ offense cruised with Wentz under center in Week 3. The veteran quarterback completed 14 of his 20 passing attempts for 173 yards and two touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals after backing up McCarthy in Weeks 1 and 2. He’ll likely retain his starting role while McCarthy continues to nurse an ankle injury and could make Minnesota’s staff consider keeping him in that role if he continues to play at a high level and win games in the coming weeks.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Warren: Warren appears to be the Steelers’ most dangerous offensive weapon at the moment. The running back leads Pittsburgh in rushing attempts, rushing yards, receptions and receiving yards. That’s less than ideal for a team that wants to make the most of Aaron Rodgers’ arm talent on offense. Warren will be highly involved while the Steelers work on their passing game, and none of the other running backs on Pittsburgh’s roster seem likely to cut in on his usage.
Vikings vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
Pittsburgh has been favored in all three of its games this season but is just 1-2 against the spread. Its passing attack hasn’t shown much promise since Rodgers torched the New York Jets’ defense in Week 1. The Steelers will need to turn that around quickly to find success against Minnesota.
Only the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills have given up less passing yards than the Vikings ahead of Week 4. The Steelers will have to be able to move the chains and create large gains to keep up with an offense that features Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson, as Wentz can hit them both in stride.
Warren is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry as Pittsburgh’s most productive back. That won’t cut it against a Vikings team that's fresh off a 48-point performance. There’s a clear path for the Vikings to cover the spread and win by a touchdown or more.
Pick: Vikings -2.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
