Vikings Win Total Projection Takes Disastrous Hit with J.J. McCarthy Out for Season
Things have gone from bad to worse for the Minnesota Vikings and rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Just one day after it was reported that he'd need surgery to repair a torn meniscus, McCarthy is now expected to miss the entire 2024 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
This is a massive blow to the Vikings, who took McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and it's already ended his chances at winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. McCarthy's odds to win the award dropped from +2000 to +4000 on Tuesday after it was announced that he'd need surgery.
Minnesota was already a long shot to win the NFC North, falling to +950 after McCarthy was injured, but now oddsmakers are dropping the team's win total as well.
Vikings Win Total Projection and Odds for 2024 Season
Minnesota still had a win total projection of 7.5 games on Tuesday, but that has since moved to 6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- 6.5 (Over -160/Under +130)
While the Vikings are -160 (implied probability of 61.54 percent) to go OVER that total, they still are well off from being expected to finish over .500. At 6.5 wins, the Vikings are in line with the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.
Minnesota missed the playoffs last season after quarterback Kirk Cousins went down with a ruptured Achilles tendon, and it appears it could be heading towards a similar fate before a single down is played in the 2024 regular season.
McCarthy's injury now sets up former first-round pick Sam Darnold as the starter for the Vikings under center in 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.