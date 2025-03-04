Villanova vs. Georgetown Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
Two teams who are trending in opposite directions will face off in Big East action on Tuesday night when Villanova takes on Georgetown. The game will serve as the regular season finale for both teams.
The Wildcats have a chance to move up to the No. 5 spot in the Big East before the conference tournament begins. Meanwhile, Georgetown can't improve their No. 7 spot, but a loss does open things up for them to potentially fall a spot depending on the results of Butler and Providence's final games.
Let's take a look at the odds for this Big East showdown.
Villanova vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Villanova -5.5 (-105)
- Georgetown +5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Villanova -220
- Georgetown +180
Total
- OVER 142.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Villanova vs. Georgetown How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Villanova Record: 18-12 (11-8 Conference)
- Georgetown Record: 16-13 (7-11 Conference)
Villanova vs. Georgetown Best Prop Bets
Villanova Prop Bet
- Eric Dixon UNDER 21.5 Points (+100) via BetMGM
Eric Dixon managed to put up 29 points in the first meeting between these two teams but that was largely due to him being able to go 50% from beyond the arc. Overall, he was 10-of-23 from the field and turned the ball over six times. I'd guess the Wildcats may look to someone else to produce some offense in the rematch.
Georgetown Prop Bet
- Micah Peavy UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-115) via BetMGM
Micah Peavy has put together a few strong rebounding games but it's time for him to come back down to earth. He grabbed just four rebounds against Villanova the last time these two teams faced off and I expect a similar result tonight.
Villanova vs. Georgetown Prediction and Pick
It can't be stated how devastating losing Thomas Sober was for the Hoyas. He was by far their best player on the floor in a lot of areas and Georgetown has gone just 1-3 since losing him. They're missing him the most on the defensive side of the court. Their opponent's have been shooting 58.2% from the field in their last three games, almost 10% higher than their season average of 48.5%.
Now, they have to take on a Villanova team that has been trending in the right direction. The Wildcats have an effective field goal percentage of 57.1% over their last three games and have all the momentum heading into their final game of the regular season.
I'll lay the points with Villanova.
Pick: Villanova -5.5 (-105) via BetMGM
