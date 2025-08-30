Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 1
Week 1 of the college football season provides us with a special treat as Saturday isn't the end of the action. We also get two games on Sunday and one on Monday before the NFL season begins.
One of the games on Sunday is an ACC vs. SEC showdown between Virginia Tech and No. 13 South Carolina. If you want to get in on some player props, you've come to the right place. Let's dive into a few of my favorites.
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Best Prop Bets
- Kyron Drones UNDER 23.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Nyck Harbor OVER 47.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Rahsul Faison Anytime Touchdown (-115)
Kyron Drones UNDER 23.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
We're going to take the UNDER on Kyron Drones, the Virginia Tech quarterback's rushing yards total of 23.5. He had a few explosive performances with his legs last season, but he also failed to reach 20 yards in five of his nine starts. Now, he has to open his season against one of the better run defenses in the country. South Carolina allowed just 3.4 yards per carry last season, which ranked 16th amongst all teams last season.
Nyck Harbor OVER 47.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Nyck Harbor enters his junior season for South Carolina, and he's expected to take on an expanded role with the Gamecocks this season. Last year, he got hot in the second half of the season, including reaching 48+ receiving yards in four straight games to end the year. If he can carry that momentum into 2025, he's going to be in a great spot to reach at least 48 yards on Sunday against the Hokies.
Rahsul Faison Anytime Touchdown (-115)
Rahsul Faison is expected to be South Carolina's primary running back in 2025. He had a strong 2024 campaign with Utah State, which resulted in recording 1,109 yards on the ground along with eight touchdowns. If the Gamecocks find the end zone multiple times in this game, there's a great chance that Faison is going to score at least once.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
