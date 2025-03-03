Wake Forest vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Monday, March 3
Duke will be putting its final touches on an unbelievable regular season this week when it plays its final two games, starting with a rematch against Wake Forest.
Duke has a 17-1 conference record, but the Blue Devils need to be careful not to lose their grip on the top spot in the ACC. Both Clemson and Louisville are just one game behind at 16-2.
These two teams met once already, with Duke securing the 63-56 win. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on Monday's rematch at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Wake Forest vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Wake Forest +20.5 (-104)
- Duke -20.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Wake Forest +1600
- Duke -4500
Total
- 143.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wake Forest vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Wake Forest Record: 20-9 (12-6 Conference)
- Michigan State Record: 26-3 (17-1 Conference)
Wake Forest vs. Duke Key Players to Watch in Prop Market
Wake Forest
Hunter Sallis: Hunter Sallis is the team's leader in points, averaging 18.5 points per game, and he was one of the only players to find any level of success against the Duke defense the last time these two teams met. He put up 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting while also hauling in seven rebounds. If they want any hope of upsetting Duke, they need him to have a big game.
Duke
Cooper Flagg: Duke's star guard is the key player to watch any time they take the court. He put up 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the first game against the Demon Deacons but he committed seven turnovers. He'll hope the clean up the turnovers in Monday's rematch.
Wake Forest vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in a game with this large a spread, I think the value lies in the total instead. Both teams match up well with their opponent defensively in this game, evidenced by the first meeting that saw just 119 combined points scored.
Duke ranks 58th in the country in three-point shot rate, with 45.2% of their shots coming from beyond the arc. They'll now face a Wake Forest team that ranks 32nd in perimeter defense, allowing teams to shoot only 30.8% from beyond the arc. Then there's the Wake Forest offense that ranks 80th in two-point shot rate, keeping 65.0% of its shots in two-point range. Duke's interior defense is one of the best in college basketball, ranking third in opponent two-point field goal percentage (43.2%).
Be prepared for a defensive game in the ACC on Monday. Take the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 143.5 (-110) via FanDuel
