Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Astros as Underdogs in Seattle)
Baseball is back in action which means it's time to place a few bets.
With 16 games set to take place on Saturday, it can be intimidating to try to figure out which games provide some betting value. That's what I'm here to help you with. I have three best bets for today's slate that I'm about to share with you.
Let's dive into it.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Diamondbacks First 5 Innings (-140) vs. Cubs via Caesars Sportsbook
- Red Sox vs. Dodgers OVER 9 (-108) via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Astros +110 vs. Mariners via BetMGM Sportsbook
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs prediction
I love the Diamondbacks in this matchup, but their bullpen concerns me. They rank 21st in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 4.28 and have it cost them wins several times this season. So to avoid the bullpen, I'm going to take the Diamondbacks to be leading after the first five innings.
Their offense has been on fire lately, ranking fifth in the Majors in OPS dating back to June 1. Today, they face Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs, who has an abysmal 6.78 ERA through 70.1 innings this season, along with a 1.507 WHIP. They should be in a great spot to take advantage of his struggles at the plate and get off to a hot start in this National League showdown.
Pick: Diamondbacks First 5 Innings (-140)
Red Sox vs. Dodgers prediction
We're going to sit back and root for runs in tonight's interleague showdown between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. They have two of the best offenses in baseball of late, ranking fourth and sixth in OPS since June 1.
Both offenses should be able to have big days against their opposing pitchers. Brayan Bello and his 5.32 ERA gets the start for the Red Sox while Justin Wrobleski gets the start for the Dodgers. He'll be making his third start of his career. His first two didn't go his way, allowing four earned runs to the Brewers and three earned runs to the Tigers.
It's a high total at nine, but I still think we'll see runs start to stack up in a hurry in tonight's game.
Pick: Red Sox vs. Dodgers OVER 9
Astros vs. Mariners prediction
Last night's 3-0 decision in favor of the Houston Astros may be a sign of things to come against the Seattle Mariners. They've managed to continue winning games despite having one of the worst offenses in baseball. They're 27th in OPS at .672 dating back to June 1 while batting just .213, the worst mark in baseball in that time frame.
Houston, on the other hand, ranks inside the top 10 in both of those stats.
I'm surprised we're able to get the Astros at plus-money in this spot with Framber Valdez (3.66 ERA) on the mound.
Pick: Astros +110 vs. Mariners
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
