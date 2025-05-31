Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Red Sox to Upset Braves in Atlanta)
After going 2-1 with my plays in yesterday's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, let's keep the good vibes going on Saturday.
I have three plays locked in for today's MLB action, including two underdog bets. Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Bets Today
- White Sox +150 vs. Orioles via BetMGM
- Red Sox +158 vs. Braves via Caesars
- Yankees vs. Dodgers OVER 9.5 (-106) via FanDuel
White Sox vs. Orioles Prediction
The Chicago White Sox have had issues of their own this season, but I can't imagine a world where they're deserving of being this big of underdogs against the disastrous Baltimore Orioles. If we just stick to pitching, the White Sox have a huge advantage here. Davis Martin (3.45 ERA) of the White Sox will take on Dean Kremer (5.02 ERA) of the Orioles, but it's not just the starting pitching matchup that leans in favor of the White Sox.
The Orioles' bullpen has an ERA of 6.06, the third highest amongst all Major League Baseball teams, which has led to plenty of late-inning runs scored against them. On top of all that, Baltimore's lineup is 18th in OPS over the past 30 days.
The value simply has to be on the White Sox as significant road underdogs in this one.
Pick: White Sox +150
Red Sox vs. Braves Prediction
Despite the Red Sox's recent struggles when it comes to winning baseball games, you may be surprised to find out their offense is actually one of the hottest in the Majors. In fact, they're third amongst all teams in OPS over the past two weeks at .788, and they proved that in last night's 5-1 win against the Braves.
The pitching matchup is largely a wash with Walker Buehler (3.95 ERA) taking on Spencer Schwellenbach (3.42 ERA), so the offensive numbers are enough for me to back the Red Sox as road underdogs to take a 2-0 series lead against the Braves.
Pick: Red Sox +158
Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction
13 combined runs were scored between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, so why shouldn't we expect a similar outcome on Saturday with a much weaker pitching matchup? Will Warren (4.09 ERA) will take on Landon Knack (5.22 ERA), and both starters have their work cut out for them in this game.
The Yankees and Dodgers rank first and second in OPS this season at .812 and .803, respectively, and they also combine for an average of 11.19 runs per game. Let's sit back and root for runs tonight.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-106)
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to double your winnings on your next 10 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 10 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!