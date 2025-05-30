Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Dodgers Will Upset Yankees as Rare Underdogs)
There's no better way to get your weekend started than by placing a few MLB bets to boost your bankroll before Saturday rolls around.
That's exactly what I'm going to try to do as I attack today's board. All 30 Major League teams are in action, but I'm keying in on three games specifically, including a potential World Series preview between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Bets Today
- Cardinals -130 vs. Rangers
- Pirates vs. Padres UNDER 7.5 (-120)
- Dodgers +100 vs. Yankees
Cardinals vs. Rangers Prediction
The Rangers' offense has been atrocious of late. Over the past 30 days, they're dead last in the Majors in both batting average (.205) and OPS (.601). Those marks have only gotten worse in the past two weeks, dropping to .178 and .532. Finally, they've also been bad against left-handed pitchers this season, ranking third last in batting average (.207) and second last in OPS (.590).
All of that is bad news tonight when they host a St. Louis Cardinals team that's starting a strong left-handed pitcher in Matthew Liberatore (2.73) while also ranking inside the top 10 in OPS over the past month.
I'm surprised the Cardinals aren't even bigger favorites in this game.
Pick: Cardinals -130
Pirates vs. Padres Prediction
The San Diego Padres' bats have gone cold. They rank 28th in OPS over the past two weeks and, as you'd expect, the Pirates haven't been much better and have largely been one of the worst offenses all season.
That's great news for the two starting pitchers in this game. Mitch Keller (3.66 ERA) and Nick Pivetta (2.72 ERA) have both had strong starts to their respective seasons. All signs point to this being a low-scoring affair, so give me the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-120)
Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction
The Los Angeles Dodgers are home underdogs for the first time in 2025 when they host the New York Yankees in a battle between the two World Series favorites. The Dodgers are underdogs due to them having to face Max Fried of the Yankees, who has a perfect 7-0 record and 1.29 ERA on the season.
With that being said, Fried's 2.58 FIP (Field Independent Pitching) shows we could see some regression from him sooner rather than later, and that could come tonight against a Dodgers team that's third in OPS (.785) against left-handed pitchers this season.
I'll jump at the chance to back the Yankees as home underdogs tonight.
Pick: Dodgers +108
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
