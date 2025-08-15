Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet the OVER in Padres vs. Dodgers)
MLB action continues on Friday night with a loaded slate and plenty of intriguing matchups, including a must-watch showdown in the NL West between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.
If you want to get in on the action tonight, you've come to the right place. I have three bets locked in on tonight's games. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Rangers vs. Blue Jays UNDER 7.5 (-115) via FanDuel
- Yankees -135 vs. Cardinals via Caesars
- Padres vs. Dodgers OVER 9 (-118) via BetMGM
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Prediction
We have a great pitching matchup on our hands when Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers take on Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays. Not only is this a strong pitching matchup, but the Rangers' offense has been bad this season. Since the All-Star Break, they rank 28th in OPS at .667 while also batting just 2.29. The Rangers also rank 25th in the Majors in runs per game, averaging just 4.03 per matchup. I'll bet the UNDER in this American League showdown.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-115)
Yankees vs. Cardinals Prediction
The St. Louis Cardinals have been atrocious offensively of late. Since the All-Star Break, the Cardinals rank dead last in the Majors in OPS at .661. Tonight, they host the New York Yankees, who, while they haven't had a great record over the past month, still rank 18th in the Majors in OPS at .707. I'll back the Bronx Bombers as favorites tonight.
Pick: Yankees -135
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction
I'm keeping this bet as straightforward as possible. The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are facing each other in a pivotal NL West showdown starting tonight. On top of that, they've been two of the hottest offenses in baseball since the All-Star Break. In that time frame, the Padres rank fifth in OPS, while the Dodgers rank seventh at .760. Let's sit back and root for runs in this rivalry game.
Pick: OVER 9 (-118)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!