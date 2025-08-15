SI

Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet the OVER in Padres vs. Dodgers)

Iain MacMillan

Bet the OVER on Friday night between the Padres and Dodgers.
Bet the OVER on Friday night between the Padres and Dodgers. / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
In this story:

MLB action continues on Friday night with a loaded slate and plenty of intriguing matchups, including a must-watch showdown in the NL West between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

If you want to get in on the action tonight, you've come to the right place. I have three bets locked in on tonight's games. Let's dive into them.

Top MLB Picks Today

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Prediction

We have a great pitching matchup on our hands when Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers take on Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays. Not only is this a strong pitching matchup, but the Rangers' offense has been bad this season. Since the All-Star Break, they rank 28th in OPS at .667 while also batting just 2.29. The Rangers also rank 25th in the Majors in runs per game, averaging just 4.03 per matchup. I'll bet the UNDER in this American League showdown.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-115)

Yankees vs. Cardinals Prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals have been atrocious offensively of late. Since the All-Star Break, the Cardinals rank dead last in the Majors in OPS at .661. Tonight, they host the New York Yankees, who, while they haven't had a great record over the past month, still rank 18th in the Majors in OPS at .707. I'll back the Bronx Bombers as favorites tonight.

Pick: Yankees -135

Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction

I'm keeping this bet as straightforward as possible. The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are facing each other in a pivotal NL West showdown starting tonight. On top of that, they've been two of the hottest offenses in baseball since the All-Star Break. In that time frame, the Padres rank fifth in OPS, while the Dodgers rank seventh at .760. Let's sit back and root for runs in this rivalry game.

Pick: OVER 9 (-118)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting