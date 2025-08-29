Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Can White Sox Upset Yankees in Chicago?)
MLB season marches on as teams across the Majors settle into their weekend series. We have a full slate of games to bet on today, so we have plenty of options. I've settled on three different bets, including a huge underdog bet on the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees.
Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Bets Today
- Phillies -1.5 (+118) vs. Braves via BetMGM
- Brewers vs. Blue Jays OVER 7.5 (-115) via BetMGM
- White Sox +192 vs. Yankees via Caesars
Braves vs. Phillies Prediction
This game has all the makings of a blowout in favor of the Phillies. It's a completely lopsided pitching matchup with Ranger Suarez (3.07 ERA) taking on Bryce Elder (6.12 ERA) of the Braves. Elder has allowed 5+ earned runs in three of his last six starts. The last time he faced the Phillies, he allowed nine earned runs in just 2.0 innings pitched.
Offensively, the Phillies rank fourth in the Majors in wRC+ since the All-Star Break, while the Braves come in at 11th. At home, the Phillies should have no issue winning this game by margin.
Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+118)
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Prediction
When looking at the starting pitchers' matchup, you'd think this has all the makings of an UNDER. Freddy Peralta (2.68 ERA) will face Shane Bieber, who has been fantastic in his first start with the Blue Jays, striking out nine batters and allowing just one earned run.
With that being said, let's remember these have been by far the two best offenses in Major League Baseball since the All-Star Break. They rank first and second in batting average, OPS, and wRC+ since the pause in play in July.
On top of that, let's remember the Blue Jays have had some significant bullpen issues of late, sporting a bullpen ERA of 5.40 since the break in action. Even if Bieber posts another solid start, some late runs against the Jays' bullpen could cause this total to go OVER.
Pick: OVER 7.5 (-115)
Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction
If you want to place a bet on a huge underdog tonight, consider the White Sox at +192 against the Yankees. Their offense has been better than you'd think since the All-Star Break, especially against lefties. In that time frame, they have an .806 OPS and a wRC+ of 122 against left-handed pitchers.
That will prove to be important against Carlos Rodon, who has a 3.62 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP on the road this season.
That's enough to warrant a bet at +192 on the underdog White Sox at home.
Pick: White Sox +192
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!