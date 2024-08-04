Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Expect a Pitchers Duel in Phillies vs. Mariners)
MLB action is about to start so it's time to lock in a few bets. I have a little bit of everything for today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers; One favorite, one underdog, and one total bet.
Let's not waste any time and dive right into it.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Brewers -126 vs. Nationals via FanDuel
- Red Sox +105 vs. Rangers via DraftKings
- Phillies vs. Mariners UNDER 7 (-105) via BetMGM
Brewers vs. Nationals Prediction
The Brewers will have a significant advantage in today's game due to the Nationals starting Mitchell Parker. Not only does he have a 4.31 ERA, but more importantly, he's a lefty. The Brewers have mashed against lefties dating back to the start of July, rocking an .861 OPS against them over that time frame.
If they keep up that level of play against lefties, they're going to be in a great spot to win. Tobias Myer (3.10 ERA) will get the start for Milwaukee.
Pick: Brewers -126 vs. Nationals
Red Sox vs. Rangers Prediction
No offense has been better than the Red Sox dating back to July 1. In that time frame, they have an OPS of .854 and a batting average of .288, both are the best marks in Major League Baseball in that time frame. Meanwhile, the Rangers have an OPS of just .716 and a batting average of .247 in that stretch.
The Rangers may have the advantage when it comes to the starting pitchers with Nathan Eovaldi (3.38 ERA) on the mound against Nick Pivetta (4.47 ERA), but that's not enough to scare me away from betting on the hottest offense in baseball at plus-money.
Pick: Red Sox +105 vs. Rangers
Phillies vs. Mariners Prediction
This game has all the makings of a low-scoring affair. The Seattle Mariners' offense has been bad lately, despite them finding ways to win games. They're batting just .222 dating back to the start of last month, which is the second-worst mark in the Majors in that time frame. The Phillies haven't been much better, batting just .240.
To add to my argument, two of the best pitchers in baseball are set to go at it. Zack Wheeler (2.94 ERA) will get the nod for the Phillies while Logan Gilbert (3.11 ERA) will get the start for the Mariners.
Let's go ahead and bet the UNDER in this interleague matchup.
Pick: UNDER 7 (-105)
