Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (New York Will Bounce Back with Game 3 Win)

The New York Yankees find themselves down 0-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, but they head home to the Bronx for Monday's pivotal Game 3. If they want to get back in the series, Monday night's showdown has to be looked at as a must-win.
If you want to bet on this game, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down my pick on both the side and total for Monday's Game 3.
World Series Game 3 Best Bets
- Yankees -144 vs. Dodgers
- OVER 8.5 (-112)
Yankees -144 vs. Dodgers
In my full betting preview for the game, I broke down why I'm backing the Yankees to get their first win of the World Series:
It's time for the Yankees to wake up. Not only does the series head to Yankee Stadium, but they get to face by far the weakest starting pitcher in this series in Walker Buehler, who had a 5.38 ERA on the season. The Yankees offense is too good to continue to underperform, and if they can get a boost from Judge, they're going to be in a great position to notch a victory and stay alive in this series.
The Dodgers 3-man rotation and heavy use of their bullpen has worked for them throughout the postseason, but sweeping a team is going to be near impossible with that strategy. It's almost as if they have to punt a game to be successful long-term, and while they'll do their best to win, trotting out Buehler isn't exactly going to give them confidence. They're +130 underdogs for a reason.
OVER 8.5
If I'm going to bet the Yankees because I think their offense can score plenty of runs against Buehler, I'm also going to bet this game to go OVER the total.
No matter who is pitching, these teams can both stack up runs. They ranked inside the top 3 in OPS this season as two of the best offenses in the Majors. Of course, the Yankees likely need Judge to step up to not only help them win but to help the total go OVER for us bettors as well.
I'll take the Yankees moneyline and the OVER 8.5.
