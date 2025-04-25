Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jays vs. Yankees, Braves vs. Diamondbacks, and More)
MLB action marches on, and teams are all set to play in their weekend series. If you're looking to start your weekend off with some baseball bets, you've come to the right place.
I have three bets locked in for tonight, including a bet on an AL East showdown between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Yankees -132 vs. Blue Jays via FanDuel
- Mariners -1.5 (-125) vs. Marlins via BetMGM
- Braves vs. Diamondbacks OVER 8.5 (+100) via BetMGM
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction
The Blue Jays have fallen off a cliff of late, losing three straight games ahead of their weekend series against the Yankees. Their offense has become ice cold, scoring a combined two runs in their last three games. Not only that, but now they're starting Jose Berrios, who has also struggled to start his 2025 campaign, sporting a 5.02 ERA.
The Yankees enter tonight's game ranking second in the Majors in OPS at .806. This seems like a nightmare matchup for the Blue Jays, so I'm surprised the Yankees are just -132 favorites at home.
Marlins vs. Mariners Prediction
Tonight's Marlins vs. Mariners game is the most lopsided pitching matchup of the night. Cal Quantrill and his 8.31 ERA will take on Logan Gilbert and his 2.63 ERA. Not only do the Mariners have a significant advantage when it comes to the starters, but Seattle's bullpen has been far better, too. The Marlins rank 21st in bullpen ERA at just 4.33.
I think Seattle takes care of business and wins comfortably in this interleague showdown.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Prediction
Tonight's game between the Braves and Diamondbacks has the potential to be an offensive shootout. The Diamondbacks rank third in the Majors in OPS at .776, and the Braves' offense has caught up after a slow start to the season, scoring 4+ runs in six straight games.
It's also a matchup between two struggling pitchers. Chris Sale has an ERA of 6.17 while Zac Gallen has an ERA of 5.6.
Both teams' bullpens also rank near the bottom of the Majors in bullpen ERA. The Diamondbacks rank 20th in bullpen ERA at 4.29, and the Braves come in at 22nd at 4.43.
Let's sit back and root for runs in this one.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
