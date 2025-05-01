Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Nationals vs. Phillies, Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, and More)
We don't have a loaded slate of games for today's MLB action, but we do have some intriguing matchups and plenty of opportunities to place a few bets.
If you're looking for some bets to place, you've come to the right spot. I have three bets locked in, including the OVER between the Nationals and Phillies. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Bets Today
- Nationals vs. Phillies OVER 9.5 (-122)
- Blue Jays -108 vs. Red Sox
- Tigers -120 vs. Angels
Nationals vs. Phillies Prediction
This bet is all about fading the pitchers tonight. Brad Lord and his subpar 4.67 ERA will get the start for the Nationals. He'll face Taijuan Walker of the Phillies, who has a strong ERA of 2.78, but a 4.05 FIP (Field Independent Pitching) may hint at some incoming regression.
It's not just the starters we're fading these two teams have two of the worst bullpens in baseball. The Phillies rank 27th in bullpen ERA at 5.03, and the Nationals rank last at 7.41. Even if this game gets off to a low-scoring start, don't be surprised if runs begin to rack up in a hurry in the late innings.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-122)
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction
Last night's late-game rally by the Blue Jays may have awoke something in their bats, and that's exactly what I'm going to bet on happening tonight when they take on the Red Sox in their series finale. If the Blue Jays want to face a pitcher who's going to allow them to continue their momentum, Tanner Houck, who has a 7.58 ERA on the season, seems like the perfect candidate.
Toronto will need Jose Berrios to give them a solid start tonight after ripping through their relievers in last night's bullpen game, but if he can keep things together enough to let their offense put in work, the Jays are going to come out on top tonight.
Pick: Blue Jays -108
Tigers vs. Angels Prediction
The Tigers have a clear advantage when it comes to starting pitchers tonight. Carey Mize (2.12 ERA) has been fantastic this season, and he'll face off against Yusei Kikuchi (4.31 ERA) of the Angels.
Not only do the Tigers have an advantage when it comes to pitching, but they've found plenty of success against left-handed pitchers this season, ranking eighth in OPS (.735) against lefties. That will play a huge role tonight as they take on a lefty in Kikuchi.
Finally, it's worth noting the Angels have the second-worst bullpen ERA in baseball at 5.49 while the Tigers rank fourth at 2.74. This bet is a no-brainer.
Pick: Tigers -120
