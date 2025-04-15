Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies vs. Giants, Tigers vs. Brewers and More)
After a travel day on Monday, Major League Baseball has a full 15-game slate on Tuesday night, giving bettors plenty of options.
On Tuesday, I’m eyeing a pair of moneyline picks, including one for a road team that was in the playoffs in the American League last season. On top of that, there is an interesting pitching matchup in the Tampa Bay Rays-Boston Red Sox clash that could lead to a high-scoring affair.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of the best bets for Tuesday, April 15.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, April 15
- Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-155) vs. San Francisco Giants
- Detroit Tigers Moneyline (-122) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays First 5 Innings OVER 4.5 (-140)
Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-155) vs. San Francisco Giants
The Philadelphia Phillies have a massive pitching advantage on Tuesday night, as Jesus Luzardo (1.50 ERA) takes the mound against Justin Verlander, who has struggled in his first season with the San Francisco Giants.
Verlander has a 6.92 ERA across three starts, allowing 16 hits, 11 runs (10 earned) and six walks in just 13.0 innings of work.
I’m worried about Verlander against a potent Philadelphia offense that is still finding its footing in 2025, ranking in the middle of the pack in OPS, batting average, and runs scored. Could this be a get-right spot for the Phillies?
Meanwhile, Luzardo has been lights out, giving up two, zero, and one earned run in his three outings while striking out 25 batters in 18.0 innings of work. The Phils are 2-1 when he’s on the mound, and it was their bullpen that blew his last start.
I think the Phillies are a steal at this price at home on Tuesday.
Detroit Tigers Moneyline (-122) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Jack Flaherty has picked up right where he left off last season with the Detroit Tigers, posting a 1.62 ERA across three starts in 2025.
However, Detroit is just 1-2 in his three outings. Does that change tonight?
I’m buying the Tigers in this matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers, who are just 28th in MLB in bullpen ERA and have a lot of questions when it comes to their pitching staff as a whole.
The Brewers are starting Quinn Priester on Tuesday, and the former top prospect has not pitched well at the MLB level, posting a career 6.02 ERA in 22 appearances (16 starts).
Priester allowed just one run over five innings in his 2025 debut, but he allowed six hits and two walks. His Fielding Independent Pitching for the season sits at a whopping 5.20.
Even if the Brewers keep this game close early, I’m not buying their bullpen (5.94 ERA) to hold on to win this game.
Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays First 5 Innings OVER 4.5 (-140)
A pair of struggling starters face off on Tuesday night, as the Boston Red Sox have Walker Buehler (5.74 ERA) on the mound against Tampa Bay’s Ryan Pepiot.
On the surface, Pepiot seems to be off to a solid start in 2025, but his advanced numbers tell a different story. The Rays righty has given up 17 hits and seven walks in just 16.0 innings of work, and his FIP has soared to 5.75 because of it.
According to Stacast, Pepiot is in just the eighth percentile in pitching run value and 39th percentile in expected ERA.
Meanwhile, Buehler has not been great for Boston, allowing 18 hits and 10 runs across three starts. He’s given up four or more runs in two of his three outings. Pepiot has allowed at least two runs in every outing, so we could see a high-scoring game early between these teams.
The Rays enter Tuesday’s matchup in sixth in MLB in OPS while Boston is a bit further down in 16th. I expect both offenses to thrive in this matchup.
