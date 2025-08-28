Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Pirates-Cardinals, Cubs-Giants, Braves-Phillies)
The MLB season marches on, and while we have just a short slate of games, there are still plenty of opportunities for us to bet on.
If you're looking for some bets to back, you've come to the right place. I have three bets locked in for today's action, including a pick for Cubs vs. Giants, which is set as a coin flip.
Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Pirates +105 vs. Cardinals
- Giants -110 vs. Cubs
- Braves vs. Phillies OVER 9.5 (-105)
Pirates vs. Cardinals Prediction
The Cardinals' offense has struggled in a big way since the All-Star Break, including ranking last in the Majors in OPS in that time frame and 28th in wRC+. The Pirates' offense has been slightly better, coming in at 22nd in wRC+ since the break.
What's working in the Pirates' favor even more is the pitching matchup. Braxton Ashcraft (2.70 ERA) is the far superior pitcher compared to Miles Mikolas (5.17 ERA) of the Cardinals, who has had a less-than-stellar 2025 campaign.
I'm surprised the Pirates are listed as underdogs in this one.
Pick: Pirates +105
Cubs vs. Giants Prediction
The Chicago Cubs' record may be impressive, but a 25th ranking in wRC+ since the All-Star Break is a cause for concern for Cubs fans. Today, they'll take on the San Francisco Giants, who have been much better offensively since the break, coming in at 14th in wRC+.
The pitching matchup is largely a wash with Shota Imanaga (3.03 ERA) taking on Logan Webb (3.13). With the odds set as a pick'em and the Giants being at home, I'll back San Francisco in this one.
Pick: Giants -110
Braves vs. Phillies Prediction
This game has all the makings of a high-scoring affair. The pitching matchup in this one could lead to plenty of early runs as Cal Quantrill (5.51 ERA) of the Braves takes on Aaron Nola (6.52 ERA) of the Phillies.
On top of the bad pitching matchup, this is also a game between two of the hotter offenses in baseball. Since the All-Star break, the Phillies rank seventh in wRC+, while the Braves come in at 11th in that stat.
Let's sit back and root for runs in this NL East showdown.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-105)
