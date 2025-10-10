Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Tigers-Mariners, Cal Raleigh)
We have just one game on the docket on Friday night in the MLB playoffs, but it’s a big one.
The Seattle Mariners host the Detroit Tigers with a trip to the ALCS on the line. Detroit stayed alive in Game 4 with a 9-3 victory after Seattle won the prior two games, including against Tarik Skubal.
My best bets for today are targeting Seattle’s slugger as well as the Mariners to win the series.
MLB Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 10
- Cal Raleigh OVER 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-168)
- Seattle Mariners Moneyline (+107) vs. Detroit Tigers
Cal Raleigh OVER 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-168)
I broke down this pick in the Tigers vs. Mariners betting preview, and the line has barely moved:
I understand that Tarik Skubal is starting for the Tigers, and he’ll probably go as long as his arm lets him. But setting a Hits + Runs + RBI line at 0.5 for one of the best hitters in the game? I have to take advantage.
Everyone knows about Raleigh’s power with his 60 home runs and 125 RBI, but he hit a career-best .247 this season as well. He’s kept that up in the playoffs with a hit in each of the first four games of the series (7 for 16, .438), with four RBI and runs scored to boot.
Raleigh is only 2 for 12 in his career against Skubal, but one of those was a home run. The switch-hitting catcher thrived against left-handed pitching this season, hitting .281 with a 6.82 slugging percentage as opposed to .231 and .547 against right-handed pitching.
This could be a low scoring game, and I’d still take this. Raleigh hit this line in seven straight games now and at a rate of 73% on the year.
Seattle Mariners Moneyline (+107) vs. Detroit Tigers
The Mariners have Skubal’s number this season. The southpaw had a 1.99 ERA when facing every team except Seattle, but allowed seven runs in 10.2 innings against the Mariners, allowing a home run in each of his two starts.
The Tigers have yet to defeat the Mariners this season when Skubal starts, even when they had a chance to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in Game 2.
Detroit may have the pitching advantage with Skubal, but that might be all it’s got. The Mariners were a great home team (51-30) this season while the Tigers went 41-40 on the road. Seattle also had success against southpaws, going 27-20 vs. LHP (63-52 vs. RHP).
George Kirby was great in Game 1 until allowing a two-run home run to Kerry Carpenter in the fifth inning. Perhaps he’ll have a shorter leash in Game 5, with Luis Castillo and a full complement of bullpen arms available after a day off.
I have to take the Mariners at home in a must-win game.
