Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Rangers Are Great Bet vs. Orioles)
The MLB season marches on, and due to some bad weather across the country yesterday, we have plenty of double-headers to watch and bet on today. As a result, there are a total of 19 games set to take place today, giving us a plethora of betting options.
Let's dive into my three best bets for today's action.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Padres vs. Phillies (Game 2) UNDER 8.5 (-120)
- Rangers (-140) vs. Orioles
- Royals vs. Mariners UNDER 7 (+100)
Padres vs. Phillies (Game 2) Prediction
In the second game of the double-header between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, I'm going to back the UNDER.
Over the past 30 days, the Phillies rank 19th in OPS and the Padres rank 25th. They also rank 23rd and 25th in total runs scored over that time frame.
On top of a couple of cold lineups, we're in for a pretty solid pitching matchup between Dylan Cease (4.53 ERA) of the Padres and Cristopher Sanchez (2.79 ERA) of the Phillies.
Let's bet on this being a strong game for all pitchers involved. Give me the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-120)
Orioles vs. Rangers Prediction
We have a lopsided pitching matchup today when the Baltimore Orioles take on the Texas Rangers. The Orioles are rolling with Tomoyuki Sugano, who has a 4.06 ERA on the season, but a 5.15 FIP (Field Independent Pitching), which indicates there is some regression coming for him sooner rather than later. Tonight, he'll take on Nathan Eovaldi, who has one of the best ERAs in the Majors at 1.87, along with a 0.871 WHIP.
The Rangers' offense has been bad all season, but they've been playing slightly better of late. They have a .662 OPS on the season, but that mark has improved to .697 over the past 30 days. All they need is to score a few runs tonight, and that should be enough for Eovaldi to deliver them a win.
Pick: Rangers -140
Royals vs. Mariners Prediction
We have a strong pitching matchup tonight when Noah Cameron (2.79 ERA) of the Royals takes on Logan Gilbert (3.55 ERA) of the Mariners. Not only are the starters fantastic, but these two teams also have two of the best bullpens in the Majors, ranking sixth and eighth in bullpen ERA.
The Royals have struggled offensively of late, ranking 26th in OPS at .674 over the past 30 days. The Mariners have been better, but their numbers fall when they face a left-handed pitcher, which is important tonight considering Cameron is a lefty.
Let's bet the UNDER at plus-money.
Pick: UNDER 7 (+100)
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!