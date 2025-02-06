Warriors-Heat Jimmy Butler Trade Causes Massive Changes to NBA Championship Odds
The Jimmy Butler saga is finally over.
The Miami Heat reportedly agreed to a deal to send Butler to the Golden State Warriors in a deal that also involves the Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons.
According to Charania, Dennis Schroder is heading to Utah, Josh Richardson is heading to Detroit, Lindy Waters III is heading to Detroit and PJ Tucker is heading to Miami. Anderson, who was reported to be heading to Toronto, may now be staying in Miami.
In addition to the trade, Butler reportedly has agreed to a two-year, $121 million extension with Golden State which bypasses his player option in the 2025-26 season.
The move has shifted the odds to win the NBA Finals for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Warriors Odds Skyrocket Following Jimmy Butler Trade
Golden State, which was sitting at +5000 to win the title before this deal, has skyrocketed to +3500 --tied with the Dallas Mavericks -- from adding Butler. A six-time All-Star, Butler is a an immediate upgrade for the Warriors on the wing, and he has led a team to the Finals two times in his NBA career.
Now, Steph Curry has another 1A-caliber running mate to help the Warriors (25-24 this season) make a run at a playoff spot. Golden State started the season 12-3, but it has won just 13 of its last 34 games.
With Butler signing an extension, it seems like the star forward is ready to get back on the floor and play winning basketball again.
Heat Odds to Win Title Improve After Jimmy Butler Deal
Earlier this year, the Heat saw their NBA title odds tank after Butler was suspended indefinitely by the team, falling to +20000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Despite giving up the All-Star forward, their odds have actually improved at DraftKings. Miami is now +10000 to win the title.
The Heat currently hold the No. 7 seed in the East, but adding Andrew Wiggins gives Miami an upgrade on the wing over Haywood Highsmight, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic. With Butler not expected to play for the Heat anyway, turning him into a quality rotation player is being viewed as a massive win for the Heat.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
