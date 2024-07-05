Warriors NBA Championship Odds Stay Stagnant Despite Moves to Replace Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors lost a franchise legend in Klay Thompson this offseason to the Dallas Mavericks, but they've pivoted nicely to attempt to replace the four-time champion.
Golden State added three role players at the wing/guard spot -- De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson -- in an attempt to build depth around Stephen Curry.
While the moves do help improve the Warriors on paper, oddsmakers aren't exactly sold, keeping the Warriors at +4000 to win the Finals -- the same odds they had after Thompson went to Dallas in a sign-and-trade.
After missing the playoffs last season, Golden State was due to shake up the roster a little. Thompson ended up getting benched at points during the 2023-24 season, and now the Warriors can focus on young pieces like Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody as key pieces in their rotation.
Plus, the defensively versatility that they gained by adding Melton and Anderson can't be understated, and it could be a way that Golden State sneaks back into the playoffs this season.
Golden State Warriors Offseason Moves
Buddy Hield
The most obvious one-for-one replacement of Thompson is Hield, another elite 3-point shooter who spent last season with the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.
While Hield isn't the same player as Thompson, he's still shot 40.0 percent from 3 for his career and could be a source of instant offense for the Warriors. Golden State does need to make up some of the offensive production lost in Thompson's departure, and adding Hield is one way to close that gap.
He should thrive in the Warriors motion offense that generates a ton of open 3-point looks.
De'Anthony Melton
It's hard not to like the Warriors' move to add De'Anthony Melton with their mid-level exception ahead of the 2024-25 season.
While injuries limited Melton in the 2023-24 season, he's proven to be a solid defensive guard that can play both on and off the ball. This is key since Golden State waived Chris Paul this offseason and doesn't have a true backup for Curry in the rotation.
The additions of Melton and Kyle Anderson help mitigate that issue, and Melton could step right in as a defensive stopper at the guard position.
Kyle Anderson
Anderson may be the biggest pickup for Golden State in terms of the role he could play.
A key part of Minnesota's run to the Western Conference Finals last season, Anderson can be an initiator on offense as well as a stopper on the defensive end. He ended up drawing some of the Luka Doncic assignment against Dallas in the playoffs.
In theory, Golden State could always have Anderson or Draymond Green on the floor -- two forwards that are elite in operating in the short roll and in space to create for others.
He's an ideal fit for the Warriors' motion offense, and defensively he gives them another bigger body to match up with some of the elite wings in the NBA.
