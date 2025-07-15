Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
Tuesday night’s Summer League action closes with the Golden State Warriors taking on the Memphis Grizzlies after both teams split their first two games in Las Vegas.
Oddsmakers have set Memphis as a slight favorite in this matchup, but the Grizzlies have been without Cedric Coward (shoulder) so far this summer. Coward joined the team in Vegas on Monday, but it’s unclear if he’ll suit up for tonight’s action.
Meanwhile, Golden State has a roster filled with players fighting for roster spots, but can any actually end up with the Warriors in the 2025-26 season?
Let’s take a look at the odds, some players to watch, and my prediction for this Summer League clash.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors +1.5 (-110)
- Grizzlies -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +105
- Grizzlies: -125
Total
- 185.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 15
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV/ESPN+
- Warriors record: 1-1
- Grizzlies record: 1-1
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Key Players to Watch
Golden State Warriors
- Will Richard
Golden State’s second-round pick was a key piece of the Florida Gators team that won the national title in the 2024-25 season, and he’s looking to carve out a role in Golden State in the 2025-26 season.
Richard is going to need to shoot better in order to do that, as he was a knockdown shooter in college but has hit just 12.5 percent of his 3-pointers in two games this summer.
Memphis Grizzlies
- Jaylen Wells
An All-Rookie performer in the 2024-25 season, Wells is averaging 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game so far this season.
There’s certainly a chance Memphis decides to shut him down, but if he plays on Tuesday, there’s very little doubt that he’ll be the best player on the floor. Wells has been working himself back from a wrist injury – and a scary fall – that happened late in the 2024-25 season.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
The Warriors and Grizzlies have a common opponent so far this summer, as Memphis beat the Portland Trail Blazers by 10 points while Golden State lost to Portland by 33.
Summer League (as I mentioned above) is extremely hard to predict, but Memphis has several more NBA-level players on its roster than Golden State, and the Warriors haven’t even sent that many players who were on the team’s roster as two-way options in recent seasons.
I have a hard time trusting Golden State in this matchup, even though it did win against the Utah Jazz, as the Grizzlies have Cam Spencer, Jaylen Wells, and GG Jackson – all potential rotation options – on their roster, with Coward potentially joining them for this game.
I’ll back Memphis to earn a second win in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Pick: Grizzlies Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.