Warriors vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 18
The Golden State Warriors are starting to heat up, winning three games in a row heading into a road matchup with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.
The Warriors received two huge games from Steph Curry to close last week against the San Antonio Spurs, but it was Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski who led the way on Sunday night in a road win over New Orleans. Can the Warriors make it four road wins in a row after a slow start to the season away from Chase Center?
They’ll face a Magic team that is coming off a tough overtime loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday and has listed Paolo Banchero (groin) as out for this matchup.
Oddsmakers have set the Warriors as favorites, but which side should we bet on?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup between two teams with playoff expectations in the 2025-26 season.
Warriors vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors -3.5 (-102)
- Magic +3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -162
- Magic: +136
Total
- 223.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Warriors vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 9-6
- Magic record: 7-7
Warriors vs. Magic Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Buddy Hield – probable
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Jalen Suggs – questionable
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Jamal Cain – available
- Franz Wagner – available
- Colin Castleton – out
- Orlando Robinson – out
Warriors vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Bane should be in line for big game with Banchero out:
This season, Bane is averaging just 16.5 points per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from 3, but he's picked things up as of late.
Over his last six games, Bane is averaging 20.0 points per game, scoring 22 or more points in four of those matchups. He does have one game in that stretch with just six points, but he's put up 19 and 26 in the two games that Banchero has missed while taking 18 and 20 shots in those matchups.
The volume is key for Bane, and it could go up even more on Tuesday with Jalen Suggs (questionable) also on the injury report.
Bane is one of the better 3-point shooters in the league, so it's only a matter of time before he starts to climb out of his early-season slump. I think he's worth a look against Golden State, even though the Warriors rank seventh in the NBA in defensive rating.
Warriors vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Golden State has won three games in a row on the road, pushing it to seventh in the NBA in defensive rating and 15th in net rating in the process.
While the Magic have gone over .500 (4-3) at home this season, I’m worried they won’t have enough offense with Suggs questionable and Banchero out for this matchup. Orlando ranks 20th in the NBA in both offensive rating and effective field goal percentage, and it struggled in an overtime loss against another elite defense in Houston on Sunday.
Golden State is just 22nd in offensive rating, but it has been red hot since Steph Curry (illness) returned to the lineup last week.
If Suggs is out, the Magic lack an elite guard defender to put on Curry, and he torched Orlando for 24 and 56 points in his two games against it last season.
I think the Warriors are in a prime spot to win outright on Tuesday.
Pick: Warriors Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
