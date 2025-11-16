Warriors vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 16
The Golden State Warriors picked up back-to-back wins over the San Antonio Spurs to move to 8-6 in the 2025-26 season, and they’re set as heavy favorites on the road on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
New Orleans fired head coach Willie Green on Saturday, and it’s off to a brutal 2-10 start which is only compounded by the fact that the team doesn’t have its first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Golden State is looking to get closer to .500 on the road (just 3-6 this season), but it won’t have Jonathan Kuminga (knee) in this game. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for this game after missing the team’s last six games.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Warriors vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors -10.5 (-108)
- Pelicans +10.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -500
- Pelicans: +380
Total
- 227.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Warriors vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 8-6
- Pelicans record: 2-10
Warriors vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Zion Williamson – questionable
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Jordan Poole – out
- Trey Alexander – out
- Hunter Dickinson – out
Warriors vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers (-130)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Curry is a great bet against New Orleans:
Steph Curry has been red hot as of late, dropping 46 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday and following that up with 49 points on Friday (also against the Spurs).
Despite missing time with an illness this season, Curry is averaging 29.1 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from 3 on 11.6 attempts per game. Curry is averaging 4.5 3-pointers made per game, clearing this line in five of his 11 appearances.
Now, he takes on a New Orleans team that is just 20th in the league in opponent 3-pointers made per game. I’ll keep backing Curry while he’s on an early-season heater.
Warriors vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
The Warriors won back-to-back games on the road against the San Antonio Spurs to end the week, riding a pair of huge scoring performances from Curry (46 points on Wednesday, 49 on Friday).
Now, Golden State is favored heavily on the road against a Pelicans team that fired Green and is just 2-10 this season and 1-9 against the Western Conference.
I can’t trust the Pelicans in this matchup, as Williamson (questionable) is still dealing with a hamstring injury and the Pels are just 5-6-1 against the spread, posting an average scoring margin of -12.9 points per game.
The Warriors have not been nearly as good on the road (3-6) as they have been at home (5-0), but they still have a positive net rating (+0.7) this season. New Orleans, on the other hand, has a net rating of just -12.7 in the 2025-26 campaign.
Pick: Warriors -10.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
