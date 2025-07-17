Warriors vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a Summer League win against the Memphis Grizzlies heading into Thursday’s matchup with the undefeated Toronto Raptors.
Toronto survived a late scare from the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday behind big games from A.J. Lawson and Ja’Kobe Walter, and they appear primed to have a chance to compete for the Summer League title.
While Golden State didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, it has knocked off Memphis and Utah to rebound from a 33-point loss in its Las Vegas Summer League opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Oddsmakers have set the Raptors as favorites in this game, but who should we bet on?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Summer League battle.
Warriors vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors +8.5 (-110)
- Raptors -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +320
- Raptors: -410
Total
- 186.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 17
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV/ESPN+
- Warriors record: 2-1
- Raptors record: 3-0
Warriors vs. Raptors Key Players to Watch
Golden State Warriors
- Jackson Rowe
Golden State signed Rowe to a two-way deal for the 2025-26 season, and he finished with a team-high 14 points on Tuesday against Memphis.
So far this summer, Rowe is averaging 13.0 points per game while shooting 71.4 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3. Rowe has only played in two of Golden State’s games in Vegas, but he should be a focal point going forward this summer.
Toronto Raptors
- Ja’Kobe Walter
Walter had his best game of the summer on Tuesday night, finishing with 26 points, seven steals and four rebounds.
This summer, Walter is averaging 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game, and he’s looking to solidify himself as a rotation player for Toronto in the 2025-26 season. A first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Walter should be an important piece of Toronto’s future.
Warriors vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
Toronto may have the most talented team in Summer League, as it is loaded with some impressive young players and a bunch of veterans that have spent time in the NBA at least on two-way deals.
Outside of first-round pick Collin Murray-Boyles, here’s a look at all of Toronto’s players with NBA experience on the roster this summer:
- AJ Lawson
- Jonathan Mogbo
- Colin Castleton
- Jamison Battle
- Ulrich Chomche
- Jamal Shead
- Chucky Hepburn
- Ja’Kobe Walter
There’s no doubt that the Raptors have a talent and experience advantage over a Golden State team that didn’t even have a first-round pick in the 20-25 NBA Draft. While the Warriors are 2-1 this summer, they were also blown out by the Portland Trail Blazers – who also have a good amount of veteran talent on their roster.
I think that bodes well for Toronto, who may be the best bet to win it all in Las Vegas.
Pick: Raptors -8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
