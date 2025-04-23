Warriors vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 2 (Predictions for Brandin Podziemski, Jabari Smith Jr.)
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets played a low-scoring affair in Game 1, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t ways to take advantage in the prop market in Game 2.
There won’t be a ton of points overs that we can trust with these two elite defenses facing off, but the Rockets dominated the glass in Game 1, something that could make for some interesting bets on Wednesday night.
I’m targeting Warriors star Jimmy Butler as one of my play, but there are a pair of role players that are also worth a look in Game 2.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Warriors vs. Rockets
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
- Jimmy Butler OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
- Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-125)
Brandin Podziemski OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Brandin Podziemski played a big role in Game 1 for Golden State, picking up eight rebounds, five assists and he knocked down three shots from beyond the arc in just over 35 minutes of action.
Podziemski has always been a good rebounder for his size, and this prop is set a little low for him given how many minutes he’s playing in Steve Kerr’s rotation. The Warriors are going to need to rebound as a team after allowing 22 offensive boards to Houston in Game 1, and Podz could end up pushing eight rebounds again on Wednesday.
To close out the regular season, Podziemski cleared this line in six of his last nine games, averaging 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game over that stretch.
Jimmy Butler OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
Butler scored 25 points in Game 1 against Houston, taking 19 shots and six free throws to help lead Golden State to a road win.
Since the end of the regular season, Butler has really flipped the switch as a scorer, putting up 24 or more points in each of his last five games. He also played over 40 minutes in the Game 1 win for the Warriors.
If Butler’s usage remains this high, he’s a must bet as a scorer for a Golden State team that doesn’t have many options on offense after him and Steph Curry.
Houston has done a good job limiting the Warriors’ scoring this season, but if Butler is going to put up around 20 shot attempts, he’s going to be in the mix to score 23 or more points every night.
Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-125)
Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 7.0 rebounds per game during the regular season, and he had six rebounds in Game 1 of this series despite playing less than 26 minutes.
Smith was one of the more effective offensive players for Houston, which struggled shooting overall in Game 1.
The Rockets also had a whopping 22 offensive rebounds in their Game 1 loss, as they picked on Golden State’s lack of size all night long. Smith finished the regular season with six straight games where he grabbed seven or more boards.
This line is way too low for him entering Game 2.
