Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NBA Opening Night
The Golden State Warriors begin the post-Klay Thompson era on the road on Wednesday against the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland is widely expected to be in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, while the Warriors are looking to get back in the playoffs after falling short last season.
Steph Curry has some new faces around him in Golden State, but oddsmakers still have the Warriors as one of the biggest favorites (six points) on Wednesday’s 10-game slate.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet on Wednesday.
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors -6 (-110)
- Blazers +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -225
- Blazers: +185
Total
- 222 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Root Sports Northwest
- Warriors record: 0-0
- Blazers record: 0-0
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- None to report
Blazers Injury Report
- Shaedon Sharpe – out
- Robert Williams III – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Jabari Walker – questionable
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Key Players to Watch
Golden State Warriors
Brandin Podziemski: If the Warriors are going to make the playoffs this season, Podziemski is going to have to take a step. There were reports this offseason that the Warriors want Podziemski to attempt close to 10 3-pointers per game – and while I think that’s a lofty, lofty goal – I do expect his usage to jump in Year 2. As a rookie, Podz averaged 9.2 points per game on just 8.1 field goal attempts – shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Portland Trail Blazers
Scoot Henderson: The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Henderson struggled as a rookie, averaging 14.0 points and 5.4 assists per game while shooting just 38.5 percent from the field. If Portland’s rebuild is going to turn around quickly, Scoot has to prove that he’s the elite PG prospect he was projected to be out of the G League.
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
I’m leaning with the UNDER in this game with two teams that hit the UNDER more often than not in the 2023-24 season.
Golden State’s offense may be a little worse this season without Klay Thompson stretching the floor, but it has a ton of versatile wings in De’Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga, and Andrew Wiggins that could make things tough on opponents on the offensive end.
Meanwhile, the Blazers are down Sharpe – one of their better scorers – to open this season and were just 29th in the NBA in offensive rating a year ago.
Steph Curry could go nuclear and completely flip this game, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see Golden State play more defensive-minded basketball in the 2024-25 season.
I lean with the under on opening night.
Pick: UNDER 222 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.