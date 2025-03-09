SI

Washington State vs. San Francisco Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for WCC Tournament Quarterfinals

Iain MacMillan

Washington State is an underdog to San Francisco in the West Coast Conference Quarterfinal.
Washington State got by Loyola Marymount in the third round of the West Coast Conference Tournament and have earned themselves a spot in the quarterfinals against San Francisco.

The two teams split their season series, with the Cougars winning the first meeting on January 4 and then the Dons winning the second on February 1. Can the Cougars pull off the upset and advance to the semifinals?

Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Washington State vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Washington State +5.5 (-105)
  • San Francisco -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Washington State +200
  • San Francisco -250

Total

  • OVER 150.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 150.5 (-110)

Washington State vs. San Francisco How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, March 9
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
  • Venue: Orleans Arena
  • How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
  • Washington State Record: 19-13 (8-10 Conference)
  • San Francisco Record: 23-9 (13-5 Conference)

Washington State vs. San Francisco Key Players to Watch

Washington State

Nate Calmese: Not only is Nate Calmese leading the team in points per game with 15.2, but he's coming off a 22-point and seven-assist performance against Loyola Marymount in the third round of the conference tournament. He's going to need another big game tonight if Washington State wants to pull off the upset.

San Francisco

Malik Thomas: San Francisco's leading scorer, Malik Thomas, should be poised for another big game tonight. It's not just his scoring that's important, but his ability to create turnovers. He averages 1.7 steals per game this season; let's see if he can record a few of those tonight.

Washington State vs. San Francisco Prediction and Pick

Washington State is one of the better shooting teams in the country, but they struggle in other areas, which could cost them against a team as sound as San Francisco. The Cougars rank 340th in the country in turnovers per possession, coughing it up on 20.0% of their possessions. San Francisco, which forces 12.8 turnovers per game, should be able to take advantage of that.

Not only does Washington State cough the ball up at a high rate, but the Cougars also struggle on defense, ranking 248th in defensive efficiency.

Great shooting can only take a team so far. San Francisco thrives in all the areas Washington State struggles in, which leads me to lay the points on the Dons.

Pick: San Francisco -5.5 (-115)

