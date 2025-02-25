Washington vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
Wisconsin’s heater in Big Ten play came to an end on Saturday in stunning fashion as the team blew a double-digit second half lead at home to Oregon, snapping its five-game winning streak.
The Badgers will remain in Madison as the team plays host to Washington, who has struggled in league play under first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle in the team’s first year in the Big Ten. Wisconsin is a massive favorite, but can it make good on it and get back to its winning ways?
Here’s our betting preview.
Washington vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Washington: +14.5 (-115)
- Wisconsin: -14.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Washington: +760
- Wisconsin: -1300
Total: 150.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Washington vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 25
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kohl Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Washington Record: 13-14
- Wisconsin Record: 21-6
Washington vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Washington
Great Osobor: The big man has found his footing in the Big Ten after a slow start, using his unique skill set to generate offense for a desperate Washington team. The senior is more than capable as a passer at center while also providing a back to the basket game that generates scoring but also free throw attempts. In a lost season, Osobor will try to finish on a high note after scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds against Iowa over the weekend.
Wisconsin
John Tonje: Even in the overtime loss to Oregon, Tonje proved his worth, scoring a team high 22 points while grabbing seven rebounds and racking up two steals. Tonje is a tough cover, a load to stop with the ball in his hands and a devastatingly efficient shooter. Can he lead the Badgers in a bounceback effort?
Washington vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
This is a poor matchup for the Huskies, who won’t be able to contain the Badgers along the perimeter or when it gets into the paint.
Wisconsin has the best offense in Big Ten play from an effective field goal percentage, paced by an elite 3-point shooting stretch with the team hitting 38% of its 3-point tries in league games on the highest rate. However, the team is similarly elite inside, ranking third in the league in two-point field goal percentage.
The Huskies haven’t been able to stop many teams. They're 17th in effective field goal percentage allowed to Big Ten opponents as the team is devoid of quality defenders to stay in front of the likes of not only Tonje, but also the likes of Steven Crowl in the post. Washington is 216th in near-proximty field goal percentage allowed, per Haslametrics.
The Huskies rank as the worst offense in Big Ten play in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency and will struggle to keep up on the road. Look for the Badgers to get back on track on Tuesday night and win in emphatic fashion.
PICK: Wisconsin -14.5 (-105, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
