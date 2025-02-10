What Color Was the Gatorade Bath in Super Bowl 2025? (Eagles Dominate Chiefs)
One of the final prop bets for Super Bowl LIX has been decided.
After the Philadelphia beat the Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX, bettors turned their focus to the Gatorade bath for head coach Nick Sirianni and what color it would.
Well, the results are in!
What Gatorade Color Did the X Dump on X?
The Eagles ended up showering head coach Nick Sirianni in yellow Gatorade, which has made some bettors extremely happy.
X Gatorade was +220 to be the color dumped in Super Bowl LIX. Imagine if you had parlayed the Eagles to win and yellow to be the Gatorade color?
Regardless, fans and bettors of Eagles are leaving this NFL's season finale on top, after the Philly defense dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from the jump. Jalen Hurts also had a big game, scoring on the ground and multiple times through the air for the Eagles.
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds
- Purple +210
- Yellow/Lime/Green +220
- Orange +500
- Blue +600
- Red/Pink +700
- Water/Clear +1000
Super Bowl Gatorade Color History
The Chiefs had dumped purple Gatorade in back-to-back Super Bowl wins, so it entered as the favorite with Kansas City favored. However, the Eagles pulled off the upset, thus dumping a new color Gatorade for the first time in a while.
The last time that yellow/green was dumped as the Gatorade color came in Super Bowl 52 -- when the Eagles last one! It appears that they like to keep things going when it comes to Gatorade tradition on that sideline.
