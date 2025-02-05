SI

Super Bowl Gatorade Bath Color Prop Bet Prediction, Pick and History

Iain MacMillan

Purple is the betting favorite to be the color of the Gatorade poured over the winning coach at Super Bowl 59.
Purple is the betting favorite to be the color of the Gatorade poured over the winning coach at Super Bowl 59. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
There are an almost countless amount of prop bets you can wager on the Super Bowl and one of the most fun ones that people love to bet on is the color of the Gatorade that will be poured on the winning coach.

No, this is not a joke. This is actually something you can bet on in most states where sports betting is legal and in this article, I'm going to break down the odds for the Gatorade color this year as well as the history of colors used in the past.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Purple +210
  • Yellow/Lime/Green +220
  • Orange +500
  • Blue +600
  • Red/Pink +700
  • Water/Clear +1000

Super Bowl Gatorade Color History

We have the history of the color of the Gatorade poured on the winning coach dating back to Super Bowl 35 and there's a reason purple is the favorite at +210. The Chiefs have poured purple on Andy Reid in both of their two recent Super Bowl victories. Will a three-peat come with yet another bath of purple deliciousness?

Super Bowl

Winning Team

Gatorade Color

Super Bowl 58

Chiefs

Purple

Super Bowl 57

Chiefs

Purple

Super Bowl 56

Rams

Blue

Super Bowl 55

Buccaneers

Blue

Super Bowl 54

Chiefs

Orange

Super Bowl 53

Patriots

Blue

Super Bowl 52

Eagles

Yellow

Super Bowl 51

Patriots

None

Super Bowl 50

Broncos

Orange

Super Bowl 49

Patriots

Blue

Super Bowl 48

Seahawks

Orange

Super Bowl 47

Ravens

None

Super Bowl 46

Giants

Purple

Super Bowl 45

Packers

Orange

Super Bowl 44

Saints

Orange

Super Bowl 43

Steelers

Yellow

Super Bowl 42

Giants

Clear

Super Bowl 41

Colts

Clear

Super Bowl 40

Steelers

Clear

Super Bowl 39

Patriots

Clear

Super Bowl 38

Patriots

None

Super Bowl 37

Buccaneers

Purple

Super Bowl 36

Patriots

None

Super Bowl 35

Ravens

Yellow

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Frequency

Color

Times Used Since Super Bowl 35

Orange

5

Purple

4

Clear

4

Blue

4

Yellow

3

None

4

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Prediction

Purple was used the last two Super Bowls when the Chiefs won, but I'm going to change things up and go with an old classic; Orange. Orange remains the most popular color used in Super Bowl history and it had a dynasty when it was used four times between Super Bowl 44 and Super Bowl 50.

It was also the color used by the Chiefs in their first Super Bowl win of the Patrick Mahomes era, so why not go back to what color they started with?

At 5-1 odds, you have to think there's a bit of value on the color that's been used the most throughout the years. That's where my money is going to go.

