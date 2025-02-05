Super Bowl Gatorade Bath Color Prop Bet Prediction, Pick and History
There are an almost countless amount of prop bets you can wager on the Super Bowl and one of the most fun ones that people love to bet on is the color of the Gatorade that will be poured on the winning coach.
No, this is not a joke. This is actually something you can bet on in most states where sports betting is legal and in this article, I'm going to break down the odds for the Gatorade color this year as well as the history of colors used in the past.
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds
- Purple +210
- Yellow/Lime/Green +220
- Orange +500
- Blue +600
- Red/Pink +700
- Water/Clear +1000
Super Bowl Gatorade Color History
We have the history of the color of the Gatorade poured on the winning coach dating back to Super Bowl 35 and there's a reason purple is the favorite at +210. The Chiefs have poured purple on Andy Reid in both of their two recent Super Bowl victories. Will a three-peat come with yet another bath of purple deliciousness?
Super Bowl
Winning Team
Gatorade Color
Super Bowl 58
Chiefs
Purple
Super Bowl 57
Chiefs
Purple
Super Bowl 56
Rams
Blue
Super Bowl 55
Buccaneers
Blue
Super Bowl 54
Chiefs
Orange
Super Bowl 53
Patriots
Blue
Super Bowl 52
Eagles
Yellow
Super Bowl 51
Patriots
None
Super Bowl 50
Broncos
Orange
Super Bowl 49
Patriots
Blue
Super Bowl 48
Seahawks
Orange
Super Bowl 47
Ravens
None
Super Bowl 46
Giants
Purple
Super Bowl 45
Packers
Orange
Super Bowl 44
Saints
Orange
Super Bowl 43
Steelers
Yellow
Super Bowl 42
Giants
Clear
Super Bowl 41
Colts
Clear
Super Bowl 40
Steelers
Clear
Super Bowl 39
Patriots
Clear
Super Bowl 38
Patriots
None
Super Bowl 37
Buccaneers
Purple
Super Bowl 36
Patriots
None
Super Bowl 35
Ravens
Yellow
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Frequency
Color
Times Used Since Super Bowl 35
Orange
5
Purple
4
Clear
4
Blue
4
Yellow
3
None
4
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Prediction
Purple was used the last two Super Bowls when the Chiefs won, but I'm going to change things up and go with an old classic; Orange. Orange remains the most popular color used in Super Bowl history and it had a dynasty when it was used four times between Super Bowl 44 and Super Bowl 50.
It was also the color used by the Chiefs in their first Super Bowl win of the Patrick Mahomes era, so why not go back to what color they started with?
At 5-1 odds, you have to think there's a bit of value on the color that's been used the most throughout the years. That's where my money is going to go.
