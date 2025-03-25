When Was the Last Time Duke Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)
Fans and bettors of the Duke Blue Devils had a scare in the ACC Tournament when Cooper Flagg went down with an injury but he's back in the lineup and has lived up to the expectations that were laid out for them so far in the NCAA Tournament.
Now, things will get a bit more difficult for them as they head into the Sweet 16.
Duke is one of the most storied program in college basketball history and are hungry for their first national championship since Coach K retired. Can Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils get the job done? Let's take a look at their history in the NCAA Tournament and then I'll break down their latest odds.
Has Duke Ever Won the NCAA Tournament?
Yes, Duke has win the NCAA Tournament five times in program history. Its most recent national championship came in 2015 when the Blue Devils took down Wisconsin in the National Championship. Duke is tied with Indiana for the fifth most national championships in men's basketball.
Here is Duke's best finishes in program history:
- National Championships: 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015
- Tournament runner-up: 1964, 1978, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1999
- Final Four: 1963, 1964, 1966, 1978, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2010, 2015, 2022
- Elite Eight: 1960, 1963, 1964, 1966, 1978, 1980, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2024
- Sweet Sixteen: 1960, 1963, 1964, 1966, 1978, 1980, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2024, 2025
This is Duke's 24th Sweet 16 appearances, the third most all time behind Kentucky (38) and UNC (21).
Duke NCAA Tournament Odds
East Region Odds
- Duke -190
- Alabama +340
- Arizona +700
- BYU +900
Duke National Championship Odds
- Duke +220
Duke is the odds on favorite to win the East Region and advance to the Final Four. At -190 odds, they have an implied probability of 65.52% of winning the region.
Duke is also the betting favorite to win the National Championship at +220 odds, an implied probability of 31.25%. The next closest team on the odds list is Florida at +430 (18.87%).
Duke will face Arizona in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night. The Blue Devils are 9.5-point favorites.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!