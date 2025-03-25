When Was the Last Time Arizona Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)
The Arizona Wildcats earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament but few people gave them much of a chance to go on a deep run. In fact, Akron was a popular upset pick to take down the Wildcats in the opening round. Despite the non-believers, Arizona beat the Zips by 28 points and then followed it up with an impressive win against Oregon.
Now the Wildcats have the hardest matchup possible in the Sweet 16, taking on the betting favorites to win the whole tournament, the Duke Blue Devils.
Before the game tips off, let's take a look at the Wildcats' history in the tournament and their odds of winning it all in 2025.
Has Arizona Ever Won the NCAA Tournament?
Yes, Arizona won the NCAA Tournament in 1997, beating Kentucky in overtime in the championship game. The Wildcats also made it to the national championship game in 2001, losing to Duke in the tournament final.
Let's take a look at their best finishes in program history:
- National Champions: 1997
- Tournament runner-up: 2001
- Final Four: 1988, 1994, 1997, 2001
- Elite Eight: 1976, 1988, 1994, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2011, 2014, 2015
- Sweet Sixteen: 1976, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2024, 2025
This is the second straight year that Arizona has made the Sweet 16 and the third time in the past four years. If they advance to the Elite Eight, it'll be the first time the Wildcats' have made it since 2015.
Arizona NCAA Tournament Odds
East Region Odds
- Duke -190
- Alabama +340
- Arizona +700
- BYU +900
Arizona National Championship Odds
- Arizona +4300
Arizona is third on the odds list to win the East Region and advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2001. The Wildcats' odds to win the East Region at +700 translates to an implied probability of 12.5%.
A big reason for the Wildcats' long odds to win the region and the National Championship is largely due to the fact they have the hardest Sweet 16 matchup possible. The Blue Devils look almost invincible and are the runaway favorites to win it all. If Arizona can pull off the upset, its championship odds will skyrocket.
The Wildcats are the largest underdogs of the Sweet 16, set as 9.5-point 'dogs against Duke on Thursday night.
