When Was the Last Time Arkansas Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)
The Arkansas Razorbackers behind coach John Calipari, has pulled off two straight upsets in the NCAA Tournament including being the only team to take down a No. 2 seed when they took down St. John's.
Now, they enter the Sweet 16 as the only arguable "Cinderella" team remaining in the tournament as the sole double-digit seed to advance to this round. Can they keep the impressive run going when the tournament starts back up later this week?
Let's take a look at their NCAA Tournament history and odds ahead of the Sweet 16.
Has Arkansas Ever Won the NCAA Tournament?
Yes, Arkansas won the National Championship in 1994. The Razorbacks defeated Duke in the NCAA Tournament final, beating them by a final score of 76-72.
Let's take a look at their best finishes in program history:
- National Champions: 1994
- Tournament runner-up: 1995
- Final Four: 1941, 1945, 1978, 1990, 1994, 1995
- Elite 8: 1941, 1945, 1978, 1979, 1990, 1991, 1994, 1995, 2021, 2022
- Sweet 16: 1959, 1978, 1979, 1981, 1983, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2025
This will be Arkansas' 16th Sweet 16 appearance. If the Razorbacks win, they'll advance to the Elite 8 for the third time in the past five years.
Arkansas NCAA Tournament Odds
West Region Odds
- Florida -125
- Texas Tech +280
- Maryland +470
- Arkansas +950
Arkansas National Championship Odds
- Arkansas +12000
Arkansas fans are the only Cinderella team left in the NCAA Tournament, and their odds reflect that fact. They have the longest odds to both win the West Region (+950) and to win the National Championship (120-1). If you translate those odds to implied probability, the Razorbacks have a chance of 9.52% to advance to the Final Four and a 0.83% chance of winning the National Championship.
Arkansas is a 5.5-point underdog against Texas Tech on Thursday night.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!