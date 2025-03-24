When Was the Last Time Ole Miss Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)
The Ole Miss Rebels have quietly put together a strong tournament, taking down UNC in the Round of 64 and then following it up with an upset win against Iowa State.
Now, the Rebels find themselves in the Sweet 16, just two wins away from a berth in the Final Four. With that being said, the betting market has little faith in Ole Miss being a legitimate contender to win the National Championship.
Let's dive into the odds and their NCAA Tournament history throughout the history of their program.
Has Ole Miss Every Won the NCAA Tournament?
No, Ole Miss has never won the NCAA Tournament. In fact, the Rebels of never made it past the Sweet 16. If they beat Michigan State this Friday, the Rebels will advance to the Elite 8 for the first time in team history.
Here are their best finishes in program history:
- Sweet 16: 2001, 2025
- Round of 32: 1999, 2001, 2013, 2025
This is just the second time in program history they have made the Sweet 16.
Ole Miss NCAA Tournament Odds
South Region Odds
- Auburn -125
- Michigan State +300
- Ole Miss +600
- Michigan +650
Ole Miss National Championship Odds
- Ole Miss +7500
Ole Miss has the second-longest odds to win the South Region at +600, an implied probability of 14.29%. They are tied with Michigan for the second-longest odds to win the National Championship at 75-1. Only Arkansas (130-1) has longer odds to win it all.
Ole Miss is set as a 3.5-point underdog against Michigan State on Friday evening.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
