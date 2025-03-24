SI

When Was the Last Time Ole Miss Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)

Iain MacMillan

Ole Miss has 75-1 odds of winning the 2025 NCAA Tournament ahead of the Sweet 16.
Ole Miss has 75-1 odds of winning the 2025 NCAA Tournament ahead of the Sweet 16. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels have quietly put together a strong tournament, taking down UNC in the Round of 64 and then following it up with an upset win against Iowa State.

Now, the Rebels find themselves in the Sweet 16, just two wins away from a berth in the Final Four. With that being said, the betting market has little faith in Ole Miss being a legitimate contender to win the National Championship.

Let's dive into the odds and their NCAA Tournament history throughout the history of their program.

Has Ole Miss Every Won the NCAA Tournament?

No, Ole Miss has never won the NCAA Tournament. In fact, the Rebels of never made it past the Sweet 16. If they beat Michigan State this Friday, the Rebels will advance to the Elite 8 for the first time in team history.

Here are their best finishes in program history:

  • Sweet 16: 2001, 2025
  • Round of 32: 1999, 2001, 2013, 2025

This is just the second time in program history they have made the Sweet 16.

Ole Miss NCAA Tournament Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

South Region Odds

  • Auburn -125
  • Michigan State +300
  • Ole Miss +600
  • Michigan +650

Ole Miss National Championship Odds

  • Ole Miss +7500

Ole Miss has the second-longest odds to win the South Region at +600, an implied probability of 14.29%. They are tied with Michigan for the second-longest odds to win the National Championship at 75-1. Only Arkansas (130-1) has longer odds to win it all.

Ole Miss is set as a 3.5-point underdog against Michigan State on Friday evening.

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting