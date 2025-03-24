When was the Last Time Michigan State Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)
Michigan State was the Big Ten regular season champion and now find themselves back in the Sweet 16. Tom Izzo is the king of March, but he is still seeking his second national championship as head coach.
With the Spartans as a No. 2 seed, is this their year? Let's take a look at their history in the NCAA Tournament and then I'll break down their odds of winning it all.
Has Michigan State Ever Won the NCAA Tournament?
Michigan State has won the NCAA Tournament twice in school history, in 1979 and 2000. Tom Izzo led the team to its most recent national championship in 2000 in his fifth year as head coach.
Let's take a look at their best tournament finishes in program history:
- National Champions: 1979, 2000
- Tournament runner-up: 2009
- Final Four: 1957, 1979, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2019
- Elite Eight: 1957, 1959, 1978, 1979, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2019
- Sweet 16: 1957, 1959, 1978, 1979, 1986, 1990, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2023, 2025
This will be the program's 23rd Sweet 16 appearance. Their best finish in recent history was a Final Four appearance in 2019 when the Spartans lost to Texas Tech in national semifinals. Michigan State was a No. 2 seed in that tournament, the same as this year.
Michigan State NCAA Tournament Odds
South Region Odds
- Auburn -125
- Michigan State +300
- Ole Miss +600
- Michigan +650
Michigan State National Championship Odds
Michigan State +2500
The Spartans are second on the odds list at +300 to win the South Region and advance to the Final Four. +300 odds gives them an implied probability of 25%. Michigan State is listed at 25-1 to win the National Championship, firmly in the middle of the pack of all teams.
The Spartans are 3.5-point favorites against Ole Miss in the Sweet 16.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!