When Was the Last Time Tennessee Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)

Tennessee has the fifth best odds of winning the National Championship ahead of the Sweet 16.
The Tennessee Volunteers find themselves in a similar spot. They have been a popular pick to go on a deep NCAA Tournament run for a number of years, but they've yet to get over the hump.

This year looks as likely as any. The Vols are a No. 2 seed and sport one of the best defenses in the country. Can they finally get the job done?

Let's take a look at Tennessee's history in the tournament and then I'll break down their odds to make it to the Final Four and make the NCAA Tournament.

Has Tennessee Ever Won the NCAA Tournament?

No, Tennessee has never won the NCAA Tournament. The Vols' best finishes were an Elite Eight appearance in 2010 and 2024.

Here are their best finishes in the NCAA Tournament:

  • Elite Eight: 2010, 2024
  • Sweet 16: 1967, 1981, 2000, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2014, 2019, 2023, 2024, 2025

Despite this being their 11th appearance in the Sweet 16, Tennessee has made the Elite Eight twice and has never made it to the Final Four.

Tennessee NCAA Tournament Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Midwest Region Odds

  • Houston -115
  • Tennessee +240
  • Kentucky +650
  • Purdue +700

Tennessee National Championship Odds

  • +1700

At +240, Tennessee has a 29.41% implied probability of advancing to the Final Four for the first time in program history. At +1700 odds, the Vols' have the second best odds to win it all amongst the non-No. 1 seeds. Only Duke, Florida, Auburn, Houston, and Alabama has better odds than Tennessee.

The Vols are 4.5-point favorites against Kentucky in the Sweet 16.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

