Which Teams from the ACC Made the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win March Madness)
The bracket for the 2025 NCAA Tournament is set, and only four teams from the ACC have made the Field of 68.
However, some may say that is even too many, as the North Carolina Tar Heels received a No. 11 seed – a First Four bid – in the South Region, knocking off a few bubble teams like West Virginia, Ohio State and Indiana.
Duke is the No. 2 overall team and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament after winning the ACC even with Cooper Flagg missing most of the tournament.
Here’s a look at all of the ACC teams in the NCAA Tournament this season.
ACC Teams in 2025 NCAA Tournament
- Duke Blue Devils – No. 1 Seed in East Region
- Clemson Tigers – No. 5 Seed in Midwest Region
- Louisville Cardinals – No. 8 Seed in South Region
- North Carolina Tar Heels – No. 11 Seed in South Region (First Four)
Each ACC Team’s Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
Duke Blue Devils (+320) – Won ACC Tournament
Cooper Flagg missed basically all of the ACC Tournament, but the Blue Devils still found a way to win and get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Flagg, if he’s able to play, is the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Duke is the No. 1 overall team in KenPom this season and the favorite in the opening odds to win it all.
Clemson Tigers (+10000) – At-Large Bid
Clemson knocked off Duke during the 2024-25 season, a signature win that helped it earn a No. 5 seed. The Tigers also knocked off a No. 3 seed out of the SEC (Kentucky) in non-conference play. Clemson is the No. 18 team in KenPom and is in the top-25 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.
Louisville Cardinals (+10000) – At-Large Bid
The Cardinals made the ACC Tournament Final, but they received just a No. 8 seed in March Madness.
Louisville will have a tough matchup with Creighton in the first round before a potential showdown with No. 1 overall seed Auburn in the second round. This season, the Cardinals finished inside the top-30 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency metrics.
North Carolina Tar Heels (+25000) – At-Large Bid
Despite lacking any impressive Quad 1 wins, the Tar Heels will get a shot in the First Four against San Diego State. UNC appeared to punch its ticket with a mini run in the ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels are the No. 33 team in KenPom’s latest rankings.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
