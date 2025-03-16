Which Teams from the Big Ten Made the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win March Madness)
The new-look Big Ten Conference received a plethora of bids to the 2025 NCAA Tournament, highlighted by the No. 2 Michigan State Spartans, who are in the South Region along with No. 1 overall seed Auburn.
If you made the tournament from the Big Ten, you did it easily, as bubble teams like Ohio State and Indiana did not make the cut. Every Big Ten team that did get in received at least a No. 7 seed, with four teams receiving top-four seeds.
Here’s a look at each team that made it from the conference and their odds to win it all this season.
Big Ten Teams in 2025 NCAA Tournament
- Michigan State Spartans – No. 2 Seed in South Region
- Wisconsin Badgers – No. 3 Seed in East Region
- Purdue Boilermakers – No. 4 Seed in Midwest Region
- Maryland Terrapins – No. 4 Seed in West Region
- Michigan Wolverines – No. 5 Seed in South Region
- Oregon Ducks – No. 5 Seed in East Region
- Illinois Fighting Illini – No. 6 Seed in Midwest Region
- UCLA Bruins – No. 7 Seed in Midwest Region
Each Big Ten Team’s Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
Michigan State Spartans (+2600) – At-Large Bid
Tom Izzo’s Spartans didn’t end up winning the Big Ten, but they still received a No. 2 seed after an impressive regular season.
The Spartans 17-3 in Big Ten play and were an impressive 8-2 against top-25 teams in the 2024-25 season. Izzo’s squad is the No. 8 team in KenPom and has the fifth-best adjusted defensive efficiency in the country.
Illinois Fighting Illini (+5000) – At-Large Bid
Led by freshman star Kasparas Jakucionis, the Fighting Illini dealt with a bunch of injuries that landed them just a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, Illinois has the second-best odds of any Big Ten to win it all this season and ranks 20th in KenPom’s latest ratings.
Wisconsin Badgers (+5500) – At-Large Bid
The Badgers came up short in the Big Ten title game, but they have an elite offense that helped them land the No. 3 seed in the East Region. Wisconsin’s path to a Sweet 16 will be tough, as it would face the winner of BYU and VCU in the second round should it get past Montana.
Maryland Terrapins (+5500) – At-Large Bid
The Terrapins went 14-6 in Big Ten play and 17-2 at home in this season, and they’re looking to make some noise as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Maryland is a KenPom darling, ranking 12th in the country with a top-30 offense and top-10 defense.
Purdue Boilermakers (+6500) – At-Large Bid
Despite an earlier exit in the Big Ten Tournament, Purdue and Big Ten Player of the Year Braden Smith is looking to get back to the final after losing to UConn last season.
The Boilermakers will face High Point in the first round.
UCLA Bruins (+11000) – At-Large Bid
The No. 27 team in KenPom, UCLA plays at a slow pace (outside the top 300 in adjusted tempo) and is an elite defense, ranking 27th in the country in opponent points per game. The Bruins have a first-round matchup with No. 10 Utah State.
Michigan Wolverines (+13000) – Won Big Ten Tournament
Despite winning the Big Ten Tournament and getting No. 5 seed, Michigan is not getting any love from oddsmakers, who are not sold on this team advancing very far in the NCAA Tournament.
Michigan is the No. 25 team in KenPom, but being in Auburn’s bracket certainly makes things tough on the Wolverines.
Oregon Ducks (+20000) – At-Large Bid
Oregon went 12-8 in its first season in the Big Ten, finishing the regular season as the No. 23 team in the country. However, the Ducks (a No. 5 seed), have the worst odds to win the title out of the Big Ten squads, likely due to a tough first-round matchup with No. 12 Liberty.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
