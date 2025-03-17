Which Teams from the Big 12 Made the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win March Madness)
Once again, the Big 12 Conference received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, as the Houston Cougars earned the No. 3 overall seed after winning their conference tournament over the weekend.
Houston is one of four Big 12 teams that earned a top-four seed, while seven teams overall made the tournament from the new-look conference.
Here’s a look at the teams that made the NCAA Tournament from the Big 12, including their odds to win it all.
Big 12 Teams in 2025 NCAA Tournament
- Houston Cougars – No. 1 Seed in Midwest Region
- Iowa State Cyclones – No. 3 Seed in South Region
- Texas Tech Red Raiders – No. 3 Seed in West Region
- Arizona Wildcats – No. 4 Seed in East Region
- BYU Cougars – No. 6 Seed in East Region
- Kansas Jayhawks – No. 7 Seed in West Region
- Baylor Bears – No. 9 Seed in East Region
Each Big 12 Team’s Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
Houston Cougars (+750) – Won Big 12 Tournament
The No. 3 team in KenPom, Houston closed the regular season/Big 12 Tournament on a 13-game winning streak and lost just one game in conference play all season long.
The Cougars don’t have the easiest draw though, as they’ll face the winner of Gonzaga-Georgia in the second round. Houston has the fourth-best odds overall to win the NCAA Tournament.
Texas Tech Red Raiders (+2300) – At-Large Bid
Texas Tech was bounced by Arizona in the Big 12 Tournament, but it still earned a No. 3 seed and has the second-best odds to win it all of any team in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders may be undervalued as a No. 3 seed, as they are the No. 7 team in KenPom and possess a top-10 adjusted offensive efficiency this season. The calling card for Texas Tech is that it handed Houston its lone loss in the Big 12 this season.
Iowa State Cyclones (+2800) – At-Large Bid
Iowa State has some injury issues entering March Madness, but it’s still a No. 3 seed and has +2800 odds to cut down the nets this spring.
The Cyclones are the No. 10 in KenPom and have the No. 9 adjusted defensive efficiency in the country.
Arizona Wildcats (+3400) – At-Large Bid
The Wildcats made a major run to the Big 12 title game, and it likely propelled them to the No. 4 seed in the East Region. The Wildcats have a tough bracket with Cooper Flagg and Duke waiting as potential Sweet 16 opponents.
Kansas Jayhawks (+6500) – At-Large Bid
The veteran Jayhawks underwhelmed during the regular season, but they have a chance to make a run in March based on these odds. Bill Self will get to coach against another legend in John Calipari in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Kansas is the No. 21 team in KenPom and 11th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency.
BYU Cougars (+10000) – At-Large Bid
Even with Mark Pope leaving for Kentucky, the Cougars still found their way back to the NCAA Tournament with a strong 14-6 regular season in Big 12 play. BYU was 4-4 against top-25 opponents and actually closed as the No. 17 team in the last AP Poll.
Baylor Bears (+16000) – At-Large Bid
Led by freshman sensation V.J. Edgecombe, Baylor went 10-10 in Big 12 play and 3-9 against top-25 opponents.
Edgecombe is a presumptive lottery pick and can take over games, but the Bears likely would have to face Duke – the favorite to win it all – in the second round if they advance.
