White Sox vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 18
The Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves are well outside of the playoff picture, but that doesn't mean we can't try to make some money on Monday night's interleague showdown.
Despite both teams being virtually eliminated from the playoffs, they're each coming into this game in opposite form. The Braves have won five straight games, including a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians. Meanwhile, the White Sox have lost four straight games, including getting swept by the Kansas City Royals.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's matchup.
White Sox vs. Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (-118)
- Braves -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- White Sox +176
- Braves -210
Total
- Over 8.5 (-122)
- Under 8.5 (+100)
White Sox vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Yoendrys Gomez, RHP (2-1, 5.56 ERA)
- Atlanta: Spencer Strider, RHP (5-10, 4.69 ERA)
White Sox vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 18
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network South, CHSN, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- White Sox Record: 44-80
- Braves Record: 56-68
White Sox vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yoendrys Gomez 3+ Walks Allowed (+160) via DraftKings
The Braves have done a fantastic job of drawing walks since the All-Star Break. Since the pause in play in July, the Braves have drawn a walk on 11.3% of their plate appearances, the most in the Majors by 0.6%. Yoendrys Gomez gets the start for the White Sox tonight, and he's had some issues with his command this season, allowing 5.6 walks per nine innings pitched.
White Sox vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Despite the two teams coming into this game in opposite form, I'm going to back the White Sox, who are set as much bigger underdogs than they should be. Offensively, the White Sox have surprisingly been one of the better teams in the Majors since the All-Star Break. They rank sixth in OPS and fifth in wRC+ in that time frame.
The Braves rank 11th and eighth in those two stats in that same time frame.
Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves tonight, who have been all out of sorts of late. He has allowed 13 earned runs in his last 8.2 innings pitched. If he doesn't turn things around tonight, the White Sox offense is going to take advantage.
I'll back Chicago as a big time underdog.
Pick: White Sox +176 via FanDuel
