White Sox vs. Giants Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 21 (Bet on Logan Webb)
The San Francisco Giants are back over .500 on the season and aiming to sweep the Chicago White Sox in an afternoon clash on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Chicago is just three losses away from 100 on the season, and while it has ace Garrett Crochet on the mound, he’s had his innings limited over the last two months, leading to Chicago going just 1-6 straight up in his last seven starts.
That’s going to be a problem against Giants ace Logan Webb, who is pitching the best he has all year over the last few weeks.
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my prediction – which happens to be a prop bet play – for Wednesday’s matchup.
White Sox vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (-120)
- Giants -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- White Sox: +190
- Giants: -230
Total
- 7 (Over -105/Under -115)
White Sox vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.61 ERA)
- San Francisco: Logan Webb (11-8, 3.17 ERA)
White Sox vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 21
- Time: 3:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Chicago
- White Sox record: 30-97
- Giants record: 65-63
White Sox vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Chicago White Sox
Garrett Crochet: With the White Sox looking to limit his innings and the stress on his arm, Crochet hasn’t pitched more than four innings in a start since the beginning of July. While he’s still had a great year (3.61 ERA, 2.85 FIP), Crochet is unlikely to be in the mix for a win the rest of the season.
San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb: Webb has been dominant over his last four starts, allowing just two earned runs across 29.1 innings of work. The star righty has lowered his ERA to 3.17 on the season, and he’s been even better at Oracle Park, posting a 2.26 ERA in 12 starts.
White Sox vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Webb happens to be one of my favorite players to bet on today, and rather than targeting the Giants to win this game, I’d rather play Webb to get the win at much more favorable odds.
I broke down this play in today’s MLB Best Bets for SI Betting, and here’s a excerpt from that story for this pick:
There are many ways to bet on Logan Webb in this game, but I’m simply going to take him to earn his 12th win of the season on Wednesday against Chicago.
The Giants are 13-13 in Webb’s starts, but he’s earned the win in 11 of the 13 wins. That’s a pretty great percentage, and a lot of it has to do with how deep he works into games. Webb has thrown seven or more innings in half of his starts this season, an insane floor to have for this prop – especially if he’s in the lead.
At home, Webb has a 2.26 ERA across 12 starts, and he’s allowed just two runs over his last four outings (29.1 innings of work).
I expect him to shut down the league’s worst offense on Wednesday.
Pick: Logan Webb to Record a Win (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.